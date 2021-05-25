Top news of the day: Odisha shifts over 2 lakh to cyclone shelters; Maharashtra to stop home quarantine in 18 districts, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Cyclone Yaas | Odisha shifts over 2 lakh people to shelters

In Balasore district, 74,132 people were in different cyclone shelters and other additional buildings while Bhadrak district the administration evacuated 73,103 people by 4 p.m. The evacuation would continue till late night.

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the decision is taken to ensure better health care facilities to patients in districts which are showing higher positivity rate than the State average.

In an interview with The Hindu after he led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) back to power for a second consecutive term in Kerala, Mr. Vijayan said the electoral victory of the LDF in Kerala and the ascension to power of the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu had buoyed the prospects of a national alternative to the BJP at the Centre. “So, certainly alternatives will emerge,” he said.

Bengal violence | Supreme Court to examine plea accusing State, DGP of complicity with goons

A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B.R. Gavai scheduled the petition filed by five residents of West Bengal for hearing in the week commencing on June 7.

PNB fraud case | Interpol Red Notice against Mehul Choksi still pending

He can be detained in any of the Interpol member countries and deported to India.

This is in continuation of the party’s earlier communication pointing out the tweets. Twitter, in response, had sought the URLs of the said tweets.

Enhanced U.N. and multilateral cooperation also on agenda.

U.S. President Joe Biden has continued his predecessor Donald Trump’s policy on suspending security assistance to Pakistan and there is no clarity if the administration will change its stance in the future, the Pentagon has said.

The Federal Cartel Office said the investigation would consider whether the tech giant offers users enough choice in how it uses their data across the wide range of digital services it provides.

Clubhouse rolled out the Android app on May 21 in several countries including India, attempting to capture share of the Android market.

Social media giant Facebook has said it aimed to comply with the provisions of India’s new IT rules of intermediaries, which come into effect on May 26.

Petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre.