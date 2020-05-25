Top news of the day: Economic package is a mix of supply-side and demand-side measures, says Dharmendra Pradhan; No Eid sweets exchanged by BSF with Pakistan, and more

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has informed trade unions of India that its Director-General has expressed concern and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “send a clear message” to the Central and State governments to uphold international labour laws after the recent dilution of laws by some States.

Hamirpur and Solan districts in Himachal Pradesh will continue with the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown for a month after the current nationwide phase ends on May 31. The district magistrates of Hamirpur and Solan issued orders on Monday extending the curfew in their areas up to June 30.

The oil industry is faced with an extraordinary situation. Our government’s view is to take a cautious and conscious approach of a balance in price, save it and use it for welfare, says Petroleum Minister.

The customary exchange of Eid sweets between the Border Security Force (BSF) and its Pakistani counterpart, Pakistan Rangers, did not not place along the India-Pakistan border on Monday, officials said.

With all domestic (air/ rail/ inter-State bus) travel to resume, the Health Ministry issued new guidelines for inter-State travel and international arrivals, stating that only COVID-asymptomatic domestic passengers/ international arrivals will be permitted with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre and national carrier Air India to keep operating its scheduled flights with the middle seats filled for the next ten days while observing that the government should be more worried about the health of citizens rather than the health of commercial airlines.

Realtors’ apex body Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking immediate relief measures to tide over the crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Indian Army chief’s comments on the Kalapani dispute had hurt the sentiments of Nepali Gurkhas who have a long tradition of sacrifice for India, Nepal’s Defence Minister Ishwor Pokhrel said on Monday.

Chaos and confusion prevailed in the GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in the early-morning hours of May 25 with many domestic flights getting cancelled even as passengers arrived.

The Coronavirus outbreak in the capital is “under control” a week after lockdown restrictions were eased in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on May 25 said Suzuki Motor Gujarat has resumed manufacturing operations after having suspended work for over two months due to coronavirus lockdown.