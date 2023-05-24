May 24, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Violence erupts in Manipur; one killed, two injured in Bishnupur district

Amid reports of fresh violence in curfew-bound Manipur, at least one person was reportedly killed and two others were injured in separate incidents that took place in Bishnupur district on May 24. Official reports said that some miscreants belonging to a particular community torched three houses at Phoubakchao in Bishnupur district on May 23. In retaliation, some youths of another community burned down four houses. In view of the violent incidents, district authorities have cancelled the curfew relaxation in Bishnupur, Imphal East and Imphal West districts. Earlier, the curfew was relaxed from 5 a.m. to 4 pm.

Inspired by Cholas, handed over to Nehru: historic ‘Sengol’ to be installed in new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install the ‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, in the new Parliament building which is scheduled to be inaugurated by the PM on May 28, Home Minister Amit Shah said on May 24. The ‘Sengol’ was received by Independent India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, from Lord Mountbatten to symbolically represent the transfer of power from the British and was later kept in a museum in Allahabad. “We want the people of India to see this and learn about this historic event. It is a matter of pride for all,” Mr. Shah said.

19 Opposition parties, including Congress, to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

19 Opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, the AAP and others on May 24 decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. Issuing a joint statement explaining reasons for the boycott, Opposition parties said, “Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response..”

U.P. court acquits Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in 2019 hate speech case

In a relief to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, an MP-MLA sessions court in Rampur on May 24 overturned the three-year sentence awarded to him by a lower court in a 2019 hate speech case. An MP-MLA Magistrate Court had on October 27, 2022 sentenced Khan, the then SP MLA from the Rampur Sadar seat, in the case. Following this, Khan was disqualified as an MLA. A government counsel in the case said the special court accepted the appeal filed against Mr. Khan’s sentence.

India and Australia will not tolerate elements that want to harm bilateral ties: PM Modi

India and Australia will not tolerate any element that may harbour plans to harm strong bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 24. Speaking at a “joint press statement” event, Mr. Modi announced that India will open a new consulate in Brisbane, and said the two sides have “decided to focus” on upgrading the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) to the level of a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement.

‘Challenges’ in region discussed, says Foreign Secretary Kwatra on whether China was part of PM Modi, Albanese talks

The challenges to the peace, stability and prosperity in the region were discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on whether China was a part of their talks. “The challenges to the peace and stability and prosperity in the region were also discussed and how India and Australia, being strategic partners, can work together not just to accentuate and amplify and harness the opportunities but also take active steps to mitigate the challenges that arise in the region,” Mr. Kwatra said during the special briefing on Mr. Modi’s third-day in Australia.

U.T. Khader unanimously elected Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Former Minister and 5-time MLA U.T. Khader was unanimously elected Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly on May 24. Pro-tem Speaker R.V. Deshpande conducted the proceedings relating to the election of the Speaker. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed the name of Mr Khader, which was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Mr Khader is the 23 rd Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The 54-year-old is the second-youngest Speaker of the Assembly after K.R. Ramesh Kumar, who became the Speaker at the age of 43 in 1994 when H.D. Deve Gowda was the Chief Minister.

Pakistan mulls possible ban on Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party: Defence Minister

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on May 24 said the government is mulling a possible ban on Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party following the attacks by his supporters on military installations after the former Prime Minister’s arrest. On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of 70-year-old Mr. Khan by paramilitary Rangers. His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander house, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time. Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10.

Turkish anti-migrant party backs President Erdogan’s rival in presidential runoff

A hard-line anti-migrant party on May 24 threw its weight behind the Opposition candidate who is running against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this weekend’s runoff presidential race. Umit Ozdag, the leader of the far-right Victory Party, announced his support for main Opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who will be facing off against Mr. Erdogan on May 28. He said he decided to back Mr. Kilicdaroglu over his promises to repatriate millions of migrants.

India’s forex reserves at comfortable position to meet any requirements: Piyush Goyal

India has a strong foreign exchange reserve and the country is in a comfortable position to meet all the requirements even in any worst-case scenario in the next five-six years, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on May 24. India’s forex kitty jumped $3.553 billion to $599.529 billion for the week ended May 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India. The Minister also said that the government efforts have helped in managing inflation and “I am happy that it has been respected and recognised by the RBI (as) they have also taken a pause on the interest rates during the last MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting”.

Pre-season camp key to our success: CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has attributed Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) success in the ongoing IPL to their pre-season camp and praised the team management for making the players feel secured and clearly stating their roles. Four-time champions CSK put themselves in line for a fifth IPL title triumph after they stormed into the final with a 15-run victory over holders Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 in Chennai on May 23. “The camp was very vital because a new surface was being laid over in Chennai,” Gaikwad said at the post-match press conference.