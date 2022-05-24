The major news headlines of the day and more.

Vijay Singla was sacked as Health Minister and arrested over corruption charges on May 24, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@PunjabGovtIndia

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Punjab Health Minister sacked, arrested over corruption charges

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Bhagwant Mann said that he received complaints that Vijay Singla was demanding 1% commission on tenders for contracts related to his department.

Sonia Gandhi forms task force for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, his deputy Anand Sharma, former poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu are among the members who have been named as part of the Political Affairs Group (PAG) and the Task Force for 2024 Lok Sabha polls by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. A nine-member central planning committee for the ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’, beginning on October 2 from Kanyakumari, has also been constituted.

Gyanvapi case | Varanasi district court to decide on maintainability on May 26

A district court has fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case. The court of District Judge A.K. Vishevesh will hear the matter as per directions of the Supreme Court, District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said.

Series of happenings in courts probe boundaries of Places of Worship Act

The Act prohibits conversion of places of worship and provides for the maintenance of their religious character as it existed on August 15, 1947.

Qutub Minar case | ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Opposing the plea, the Archaeological Survey of India said that the Qutub Minar complex is not a place of worship and the existing status of the monument cannot be altered.

PM Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese agree to further cement bilateral ties

Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese met on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in Tokyo, a day after the centre-left Labor Party leader was sworn-in as the Australian Prime Minister.

Committed to making India-U.S. ties among closest on earth: Biden tells Modi

The two leaders are in Japan for the second Quad leaders’ in-person summit.

Japan says China, Russia jets flew nearby as Quad met

Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out joint flights over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea as leaders of the Quad met in Tokyo, Japan’s Defence Minister said.

Praise for Russia, distrust of the Quad: How China’s public views the world

A new survey underlines the impact of government messaging in shaping public opinion in China. This has important takeaways for India

Sweden, Finland to hold talks with Turkey on NATO bids

Sweden and Finland will send delegations to Ankara this week hoping to clear up differences with Turkey which opposes their applications to join NATO, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has said.

Pakistan bans Imran Khan’s rally, cracks down on supporters

The ban came hours after a policeman was killed during one of the raids, when a supporter of the former premier opened fire after officers entered his home in Lahore.

Air pollution linked with more severe COVID-19, study finds

The research, published on May 24 in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, analysed data on 1,51,105 people aged 20 years and older with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection in 2020 in Ontario, Canada, not living in a long-term care facility.

SEBI issues ₹3.12 crore demand notice to NSE’s ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna

The notice came after Ms. Ramkrishna failed to pay the fine imposed on her by the SEBI.

Data | Rural inflation peaks across States, except in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

The high prices of food and beverages was one of the primary drivers of rural inflation and within it, the prices of vegetables, oils and fats, and meat and fish increased the most.

IPL 2022 Eliminator | RCB pose serious threat to top-heavy LSG

Having featured in three IPL finals, RCB are one star-studded outfit which has failed to live up to its fans’ expectations time and again.

French Open | Medvedev wins first-round match on return to tennis court

World number two Daniil Medvedev showed no signs of discomfort from his recent hernia operation, kicking off his French Open campaign with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 6-2 win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis on Tuesday.