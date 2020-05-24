Top news of the day: Army denies 'detention' of troops by Chinese forces along LAC; Government says health infrastructure must be ramped up to ensure preparedness for next 2 months, and more

All international passengers arriving in India will have to give an undertaking before boarding that they would undergo a mandatory quarantine for 14 days — seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost followed by seven days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health — according to the Health Ministry guidelines released on Sunday.

The Indian Army on Sunday “categorically denied” reports that Indian patrol teams had been detained by PLA troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, during the current standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies.

In just a few months, the coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 3,40,000 people worldwide and infected about 5.3 million, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Also read: COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | The Hindu’s e-book on COVID-19 now available for download in multiple Indian languages

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and pepper spray to disperse thousands protesting on Sunday against Beijings plan to directly impose national security laws on the city, the biggest flare-up in the city since COVID-19 lockdowns began.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is considering replacing some of the imported equipment used in its construction projects, including CCTV cameras, with locally produced gadgets after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to be “vocal for local” in his address on May 12, officials said.

A woman migrant worker travelling from Kazipet in Telangana to Balangir in Odisha gave birth to a baby girl in a Shramik Special train on Sunday. This is the second delivery of a baby on a train in the past 48 hours.

Health infrastructure should be ramped up to ensure preparedness for the next two months in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has conveyed to eleven municipal areas in the country that have accounted for 70% of India’s coronavirus case load.

The unfolding miseries of millions of poor people in the world’s largest coronavirus lockdown is the greatest manmade tragedy in India since Partition, says historian and economist Ramchandra Guha.

Albany New York State reported its lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths in weeks in what Gov. Andrew Cuomo described Saturday as a critical benchmark.

Iraq’s Health Ministry is reporting the steepest single-day spike in confirmed coronavirus cases since the government began recording cases in late February.

ICC cricket committee chairman Anil Kumble says the recommendation to ban saliva for shining the ball is only an interim measure and “things will go back to normal” once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for COVID-19 but he said his “symptoms are not at all severe”. The 38-year-old is the fourth cricketer to be infected with the coronavirus after Majid Haq (Scotland), Zafar Sarfraz (Pakistan) and Solo Nqweni (South Africa).