MEA processing cancellation of Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport

The Ministry of External Affairs has received a request from the Karnataka government to cancel the diplomatic passport of alleged sex-offender Prajwal Revanna and the matter is now being “processed”, said an official source on May 23. The confirmation was communicated to The Hindu after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for the cancellation of the passport of Hassan MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately: Deve Gowda to Prajwal Revanna

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on May 23 issued a warning to his grandson Prajwal Revanna, asking him to return to India, surrender to the police, or face his anger and that of all family members. Mr. Deve Gowda, who issued the warning through his letter posted on X, said, “I have issued a warning to Prajwal Revanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further.”

Six killed and 48 injured in Dombivli boiler blast incident

At least six persons were killed and 48 injured following an explosion and major fire in the Dombivali boiler blast incident, said Thane Municipal Corporation, on May 23. A reactor exploded at Amudan Chemical Company located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC area around 1.40 pm, they said. Reports of 3 to 4 back-to-back blasts in nearby factories coming in. The entire area is covered with smog, the residential area could feel the brunt of it as the window glasses shattered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Remal to reach West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts by May 26 evening: IMD

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal will intensify and reach Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts as a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday (May 26) evening, the IMD said on May 23. This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season and will be named Remal, according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

Heavy rains lash Kerala, with Kochi city being the worst hit

Heavy rains continued to pound Kerala on May 23, inundating densely populated low-lying localities, sending residents scurrying for higher ground and turning roads into shallow lakes. Ernakulam district was the worst hit by stormwater inundation, followed by Thrissur. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense rainfall for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts.

Not giving clean-chit to anyone, Kejriwal was at home: Swati Maliwal

Recounting her ordeal of May 13, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 23 said that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal adding that she is not giving “clean-chit” to anyone. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP recounted the entire incident of May 13 at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 23 claimed that his old and ailing parents were being targeted to “break” him and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi by doing this has “crossed all limits”. Addressing a virtual press conference, Mr. Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, said he has a message for Prime Minister Modi. “I have a message and appeal for PM Modi. You arrested my MLAs but I did not break. You arrested my Minister but you could not make me bow. You arrested me and I was harassed in jail,” he said.

16-year-old Indian summits Mt. Everest; becomes youngest Indian to achieve the feat

Sixteen-year-old Kaamya Karthikeyan became India’s youngest and world’s second youngest to scale Mount Everest from the Nepal side. Ms. Kaamya Karthikeyan is a student of Navy Children School, Mumbai. She and her father, a naval officer, Commander S. Karthikeyan summited Mt. Everest on Monday. “After this feat, she has become the second youngest girl in the world and the youngest Indian Mountaineer to summit the world’s highest peak from the Nepal side,” shared Commander Mehul Karnik, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Naval Command.

Iran prepares to bury late President, Foreign Minister and others killed in helicopter crash

Iran on May 23 prepared to inter its late President at the holiest site for Shiite Muslims in the Islamic Republic, a final sign of respect for a protege of Iran’s supreme leader killed in a helicopter crash earlier this week. President Ebrahim Raisi’s burial at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad caps days of processionals through much of Iran, seeking to bolster the country’s theocracy after the crash killing him, the country’s Foreign Minister and six others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwan scrambles jets and puts missile, naval, land units on alert over China’s military drills

Taiwan scrambled jets and put missile, naval and land units on alert on May 23 over Chinese military exercises being conducted around the self-governing island democracy where a new President took office this week. China encircled Taiwan with naval vessels and military aircraft in war games. China’s military said its two-day exercises around Taiwan were punishment for separatist forces seeking independence. Beijing claims the island is part of China’s national territory and the People’s Liberation Army sends navy ships and warplanes into the Taiwan Strait and other areas around the island almost daily to wear down Taiwan’s defences and seek to intimidate its people, who firmly back their de facto independence.

5 dead and nearly 3 dozen hurt in tornadoes that tore through Iowa, officials say

A deadly tornado that wreaked havoc in the small city of Greenfield, Iowa, left four people dead and nearly three dozen injured, officials said, while a fifth person was killed elsewhere. The twister that tore through the city on Tuesday was rated at least an EF-3 by the National Weather Service and was so destructive that it took authorities more than a day to account for the area’s residents. It’s believed that the number of people injured is likely higher, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

Thousands of journalists have fled homelands due to repression, threats and conflict: U.N. expert Irene Khan

“Thousands of journalists have fled their home countries in recent years to escape political repression, save their lives and escape conflict – but in exile they are often vulnerable to physical, digital and legal threats,” a U.N. investigator said on May 22. Irene Khan said in a report to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that the number of journalists in exile has increased as the space for independent and critical media has been “shrinking in democratic countries where authoritarian trends are gaining ground.”

SRH big-hitters up against RR’s spin stars in ‘battle of nerves’ for place in IPL final

IPL’s best power-hitters Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma will face a very different challenge in wily spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in a high-octane second Qualifier here on Friday. ‘Travishek’ as the duo is affectionately called by the fans have taken power-hitting to a new level. Head (533 runs at 199.62) and Abhishek (470 at 207.04) have hit 72 sixes apart from 96 boundaries between them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.