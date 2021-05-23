Top news of the day: Centre wants to hold Class 12 exams with fewer subjects; India to push for Covaxin recognition by WHO and EU, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given States three more days to discuss their options before a final decision is taken, asking them to respond in writing by May 25.

Without the necessary WHO endorsement, the Indian vaccine’s recipients may not be considered for air travel abroad. A Ministry of External Affairs source also informed that a separate process to get endorsement from the European Union “may take longer” but that is also on the cards.

Children are at limited risk for severe COVID-19 though they will continue to be susceptible to the infection as well be transmitters, say the latest guidelines from the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, a 32,000 member association of paediatricians in India.

The vaccine manufacturer says they only deal with Government of India and not with any State government or private parties.

No clash during incident in no-patrolling zone in early May, say officials.

Cyclone Yaas | Modi reviews preparedness, asks for timely evacuation of people

The cyclone is expected to cross the coasts of West Bengal and north Odisha by May 26 evening.

He is wanted in a kidnapping and murder of a 23-year-old wrestler inside Chhatrasal Stadium in North West Delhi.

They crossed the International Border ‘inadvertently’ into Punjab’s Ferozpur Sector on May 22.

Consignment includes more than 3,600 oxygen cylinders from Singapore and Brunei.

Volcano eruption in Congo | Indian Army under U.N. peace mission assists in evacuation

Mount Nyaragongo which overlooks Goma town erupted spewing lava, gases and sediments on May 22 resulting in panic among the civilians, the Army said. Most of the lava, however, has flowed towards Rwanda and only a small stream is trickling towards Goma, it said.

The Islamic authority overseeing the Al-Aqsa Mosque site said police cleared young Palestinians out of the compound and barred entry to Muslims under 45.

Finance Ministry says India never agreed to arbitrate national tax dispute.