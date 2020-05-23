Top news of the day: Will try to start international flight operations soon, says Hardeep Singh Puri; 1671 cases reported in Maharashtra police, and more

News

250 beds isolation facility getting ready at St. Xaviers college in Mumbai on May 23, 2020.

250 beds isolation facility getting ready at St. Xaviers college in Mumbai on May 23, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Salman Ansari

Will try to restart international flights soon: Puri

Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that commercial international flight operation could start as early as middle of June if the situation improves and the “virus behaves in a predictable manner.”

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 60 live updates | May 23, 2020

India registered a record daily high of 6,510 new cases on Friday, with Maharashtra accounting for nearly half of it. The State registered 2,940 cases. The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19, a list of State Helpline numbers, a live-tracking of State and nation-wide cases.

Also read: COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | All about COVID-19 | The Hindu's e-book on COVID-19 now available for download in multiple Indian languages

Complete lockdown in Bengaluru on Sunday

There will be a complete lockdown on Sunday in the city, with all shops and commercial establishments closed. In a video message on Saturday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said the conditions and restrictions on Sunday will be similar to that under coronavirus lockdown 1.0.

Amphan | W.B. asks Railways not to send Shramik Special trains to State till May 26

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Railway Ministry not to send Shramik Special trains to the State till May 26 in view of Cyclone Amphan.

Coronavirus | 1,671 COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra police; toll at 18

At least 18 police personnel, including an officer, have died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far, an official said on Saturday.

Cyber crimes on the rise during pandemic, says U.N. disarmament chief

The U.N. disarmament chief says the COVID-19 pandemic is moving the world toward increased technological innovation and online collaboration, but “cybercrime is also on the rise, with a 600% increase in malicious emails during the current crisis.”

Coronavirus | Narendra Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with Sri Lankan President, Mauritius PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

No sporting event in India in near future, have to live with new normal of sports behind closed doors: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said India will not host any international event in the immediate future and fans will have to learn to live with the new normal of sporting activities happening behind closed doors in the post COVID-19 world.

RBI should bluntly tell govt to take fiscal measures: Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the government following the Reserve Bank of India’s statement that growth in 2020-21 is headed towards negative territory.

Bullied Sikh student in U.S., who dropped out of school, files lawsuit

A Sikh student in the U.S. state of New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against an education board, alleging that he was subjected to bullying because of his faith and was forced to permanently pull out of school due to the prolonged harassment.

Annul diversion of green patch near “Amazon of Assam” for coal mining project, PM Modi told

A dozen rights, social and community-based organisations wrote on Saturday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to annul the proposed diversion of a green patch near the “Amazon of Assam” for a coal mining project. The Standing Committee of the Environment Ministry’s National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) had on April 7 discussed a proposal for transferring 98.59 hectares from the Saleki Proposed Reserve Forest for a coal mining project by North-Easter Coal Field, a unit of the Coal India Limited (CIL).

