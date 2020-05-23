Top news of the day: Will try to start international flight operations soon, says Hardeep Singh Puri; 1671 cases reported in Maharashtra police, and more

Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that commercial international flight operation could start as early as middle of June if the situation improves and the “virus behaves in a predictable manner.”

India registered a record daily high of 6,510 new cases on Friday, with Maharashtra accounting for nearly half of it. The State registered 2,940 cases. The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19, a list of State Helpline numbers, a live-tracking of State and nation-wide cases.

There will be a complete lockdown on Sunday in the city, with all shops and commercial establishments closed. In a video message on Saturday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said the conditions and restrictions on Sunday will be similar to that under coronavirus lockdown 1.0.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Railway Ministry not to send Shramik Special trains to the State till May 26 in view of Cyclone Amphan.

At least 18 police personnel, including an officer, have died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far, an official said on Saturday.

The U.N. disarmament chief says the COVID-19 pandemic is moving the world toward increased technological innovation and online collaboration, but “cybercrime is also on the rise, with a 600% increase in malicious emails during the current crisis.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said India will not host any international event in the immediate future and fans will have to learn to live with the new normal of sporting activities happening behind closed doors in the post COVID-19 world.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the government following the Reserve Bank of India’s statement that growth in 2020-21 is headed towards negative territory.

A Sikh student in the U.S. state of New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against an education board, alleging that he was subjected to bullying because of his faith and was forced to permanently pull out of school due to the prolonged harassment.

A dozen rights, social and community-based organisations wrote on Saturday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to annul the proposed diversion of a green patch near the “Amazon of Assam” for a coal mining project. The Standing Committee of the Environment Ministry’s National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) had on April 7 discussed a proposal for transferring 98.59 hectares from the Saleki Proposed Reserve Forest for a coal mining project by North-Easter Coal Field, a unit of the Coal India Limited (CIL).