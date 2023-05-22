May 22, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Delhi HC summons BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

The Delhi High Court on May 22 issued summons to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a defamation suit claiming its documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to news agency PTI. Besides the BBC (U.K.), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) seeking its response on the suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial. The plea said BBC (India) is the local operation office and BBC (U.K.) has released the documentary — “ India: The Modi Question” — which has two episodes.

NCP’s Jayant Patil appears before ED in Mumbai, says suffering for being part of Opposition

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil appeared before the ED in Mumbai on May 22 in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now-bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, an official said. He reached the ED office at around 11.50 a.m. in the presence of a large number of NCP supporters. Mr. Patil’s statement is likely to be recorded by the ED officials in connection with the case.

Two houses torched in fresh violence in Manipur; curfew reimposed

In fresh violence in Manipur, two houses were torched by a mob in Imphal East district after two armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on May 22 afternoon, police officials said. However, no casualty was reported due to the arson. The mob also beat up one of the miscreants while the other managed to flee. The two were taken into custody. Armymen deployed in the area who rushed to the scene used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob resulting in minor injuries to a few people.

‘Vast majority’ of Opposition parties to meet soon: Congress after Nitish meets Kharge

Efforts to forge unity in the Opposition ranks gained momentum on May 22 with the Congress asserting that a “vast majority” of non-BJP parties will meet soon, after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met its president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal told reporters that the venue and date of the expected meeting will be announced in a day or two.

Delegates for third G-20 tourism meet arrive in Kashmir under a heavy security blanket

Foreign and local delegates attending the third G20 tourism working group meeting arrived in J&K’s summer capital Srinagar on May 22 under a heavy blanket of security. The delegates were received by Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant at the Srinagar Airport. Dogri and Kashmiri culture was put on display during the reception at the airport. According to government officials, the Srinagar meeting has the highest participation registered compared to the first two tourism working group meetings at Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, and Siliguri, West Bengal.

Impact of ₹2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on May 22 said the impact of withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes will be “very very marginal” on the economy because it accounts for only 10.8% of currency in circulation. Describing the withdrawal exercise as part of currency management operations of the Reserve Bank, he said, he expects most of the withdrawn ₹2,000 notes to be returned to the exchequer by the deadline of September 30.

Wanhkede trying to show SRK messages as ‘certificate of integrity’, says CBI; HC extends IRS official’s interim protection till June 8

Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede is trying to show the alleged messages exchanged with film superstar Shah Rukh Khan as “certificate of integrity”, the CBI told the Bombay High Court on May 22 during a hearing of a petition of the official who is accused of seeking ₹25 crore as bribe from the actor for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise ‘drug bust’ case. A vacation bench of Justices Abhay Ahuja and M.M. Sathaye on May 22 extended till June 8 the interim protection granted to Wankhede in the case. Last Friday, the court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation not to take any coercive against him till May 22.

Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, newly-elected MLAs take oath in first session of 16th Legislative Assembly

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, eight Cabinet Ministers and former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai were among the prominent newly-elected MLAs to take oath as members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on May 22. The first session of the 16 th Legislative Assembly, after the Siddaramaiah-led government came to power in Karnataka, began on May 22 to enable all the newly-elected members to take the oath of office.

Ukraine ‘sabotage’ group crosses into Russia: Russian governor

Russian troops and intelligence agents were seeking to “eliminate” a Ukrainian “sabotage” group that crossed the Russian border, a regional governor said on May 22. “A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces” crossed into Russia’s Belgorod region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that troops and the FSB security service were “taking the necessary measures to eliminate the enemy.” He said he would release more details later.

Fire razes school dormitory in Guyana, kills at least 20 children.

Fire raced through a school dormitory in Guyana early on May 22, killing at least 20 students and injuring an undetermined more, authorities said. The Guyanese government said in a press statement that the fire broke out in the dormitory building of a secondary school in the southwestern border town of Mahdia, 200 miles (320 kilometres) south of the capital, Georgetown. “We have lost many beautiful souls in that fire,” the government said. It added that several other students are being treated for injuries and at least seven were flown to the capital for treatment.

Shooting at Kansas City bar kills three, injures two

A security guard was one of the three people killed in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early on May 21 that also wounded two others, including one critically wounded, according to family members. Police haven’t yet identified the victims, and they didn’t release many details on May 21 about what led to the shooting just before the Klymax Lounge’s 1:30 a.m. closing time. And no one answered the phone at the bar on May 21 afternoon after it was scheduled to open.

Israel far-right Minister visits Al-Aqsa compound

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem and declared Israel “in charge”, drawing condemnation from Palestinians after months of escalating tension and violence. The comments during his early morning visit on May 21 to the compound came days after groups of Jewish youths scuffled with Palestinians and chanted racist slogans during the annual nationalist march through the Old City.

Facebook parent Meta hit with record fine for transferring European user data to U.S.

The European Union slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine on May 22 and ordered it to stop transferring user data across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decade long case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears. The penalty fine of €1.2 billion euros from Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is the biggest since the EU’s strict data privacy regime took effect five years ago, surpassing Amazon’s €746 million euro penalty in 2021 for data protection violations.

IPL 2023 | Chennai Super Kings meets ‘CSK Lite’ Gujarat Titans as Dhoni faces ‘Gill Test’

The astute tactician in Mahendra Singh Dhoni will dig deep into his reserves to counter Indian cricket’s new ‘Crown Prince’ Shubman Gill as four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will meet their match in current title holders Gujarat Titans in Qualifier-1 of the IPL in Chennai on Tuesday. Gill, who almost single-handedly knocked out a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore with a century for the keeps, has overshadowed Virat Kohli and will certainly force one of India’s greatest captains to go back to the drawing board and make plans for him.