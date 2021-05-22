Top news of the day: India asks social media firms to remove reference to ‘Indian variant’; Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till May 31, and more

Negative COVID-19 report isn’t the end of problem, warn doctors
People facing re-infection are mainly those with co-morbidities, healthcare and frontline workers, they say.
Week-long lockdown without any relaxations in Tamil Nadu from May 24
As per the announcement, medical shops including Siddha, Unani, Ayurveda and veterinary medical shops would remain open during the lockdown. The Horticulture Department would supply vegetables and fruits through vehicles in coordination with the local bodies across Tamil Nadu.
Government asks social media firms to remove reference to ‘Indian variant’
WHO has not associated the term ‘Indian Variant’ with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports, says the Health Ministry.
Ensure availability of medicines for treatment of black fungus, Sonia tells Modi
In a letter, Congress chief says there is acute shortage of the drug.
Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD
Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the Met Office said.
Majority mark in Rajya Sabha to remain elusive for BJP in second term of Modi government
Party’s performance in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll in 2022 will be key.
Centre must take action against Ramdev for making unscientific statements against allopathy: IMA
Citing a video circulating on social media, the IMA said Ramdev is seen saying that “allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwalilya science hai… (allopathy is such a stupid science)”. He also says that “lakhs of people have died after taking allopathic medicines”, the association said, adding that Ramdev claimed Remdesivir, Faviflu, and all other drugs, which were approved by the Drugs Controller General of India, have failed in treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Pakistan allows overflight to U.S. military to support presence in Afghanistan: Pentagon official
“We will continue our conversations with Pakistan because their support and their contribution to the future of Afghanistan, the future of peace in Afghanistan is going to be critical,” Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Affairs David F. Helvey said.
Centre, Pfizer seek to bridge dispute over vaccine indemnity
India has not given any manufacturer of a COVID-19 vaccine indemnity against the costs of compensation for any severe side effects, which is a condition Pfizer has obtained in many countries where its shots have already been widely used, including Britain and the United States.
Second COVID-19 wave in India a warning of possible events in the developing world, says IMF
To get to 60% coverage, India will need to immediately place sufficient vaccine orders of about 1 billion doses through contracts that incentivise investment in additional capacity and augmentation of the supply chain, a report said.
Plane carrying Indian boxing squad declares fuel emergency before landing in Dubai
Six-time world champion Mary Kom was among the boxers on board the aircraft.
148 athletes, mostly Olympic-bound, get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 17 fully vaccinated
Besides this, 13 Tokyo Paralympic-bound athletes have got their first vaccine shot while two have received both doses. The Tokyo Paralympics opens on August 24.