Top news of the day: PM Modi allocates ₹1000 cr. for Amphan-hit West Bengal; Pakistan passenger plane crashes near Karachi, and more

Essential services staff wait outside emergency ward after seventeen nurses working in Thane Civil hospital tested Covid-19 positive in last two days are now shifted to quarantine facility within the hospital premises on May 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Vibhav Birwatkar

Essential services staff wait outside emergency ward after seventeen nurses working in Thane Civil hospital tested Covid-19 positive in last two days are now shifted to quarantine facility within the hospital premises on May 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Vibhav Birwatkar

₹1000 crore allocated for immediate assistance to Amphan-hit West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a rehabilitation package of ₹1,000 crore for the cyclone-affected West Bengal on Wednesday. “An advance assistance of ₹1,000 crore will be arranged by the government of India, so that the State government does not face any major hardship during these difficult times,” Mr. Modi said.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 59 live updates | May 22, 2020

Congress has called a virtual meet of Opposition parties to discuss the way forward in the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown environment.

RBI cuts repo rate by 40 bps; extends loan moratorium till August

The Reserve Bank has further reduced the key interest rate or the repo rate on Friday, yet again calling an out of turn meeting of the monetary policy committee as the COVID-19 pandemic continue spread with economic lockdown, albeit with some relaxations, continues.

Coronavirus lockdown | CISCE board to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1-14

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct pending class 10 and 12 examination from July 1 to 14, it announced on Friday.

Coronavirus | No. of COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown is in 14-29 lakh range, 37000-78000 lives saved, says government

The number of COVID-19 cases averted due to the lockdown is in the range of 14-29 lakh, while the number of lives saved is between 37,000 and 78,000, the government said on Friday citing various studies, and asserted that the unprecedented shutdown has paid rich dividends in the fight against the pandemic.

Coronavirus | ‘Federalism’ has been forgotten as all power is now concentrated in PMO office, says Sonia Gandhi

The spirit of ‘Federalism’ has been forgotten as all power is now concentrated in the Prime Minister’s Office, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Friday while addressing a joint Opposition meet via video conferencing to discuss the government’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

Visa, travel curbs relaxed for limited category of OCIs

Visa and travel restrictions were relaxed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday for a limited category of stranded Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders to come to the country.

Pakistan passenger plane with 107 on board crashes near Karachi: Officials

Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Friday, according to officials.

Ammunition to be on negative import list

One of the major areas of the negative list of imports being formulated would be several types of ammunition, Master General of Ordnance (MGO) Lt. Gen. S.K. Upadhyay said on Friday.

Badminton | India Open in December as BWF revamps 2020 schedule

The revamped calendar of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has scheduled the $400,000 India Open badminton in New Delhi from December 8 to 13.

