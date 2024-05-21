Delhi HC denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Excise policy case

The Delhi High Court on May 21 rejected the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED respectively in relation to the Delhi excise policy scam. In the High Court, Mr. Sisodia had challenged a trial court’s April 30 order by which his bail petitions were dismissed on the ground that the stage was not right for granting bail to Mr. Sisodia.

EC bans BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours for remarks against Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission of India censured former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate from Tamluk in West Bengal Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Trinamool chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, barring him from campaigning for 24 hours from 5 p.m. on May 21. The poll panel had sent him a show-cause notice based on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Mr. Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Ms. Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

Hemant Soren hearing updates | Supreme Court adjourns former Jharkhand CM’s interim bail plea to May 22

A Supreme Court hearing in an interim bail plea filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to canvas for votes ahead of the last two phases of polling in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled on May 25 and June 1, ended on an indecisive note on May 21. Mr. Soren is in custody in a money laundering case since his arrest on January 31, 2024. However, a Vacation Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma said Mr. Soren’s case, leave alone for interim bail, but even for quashing his arrest on January 31, required “intense debate”.

Delhi court frames charges against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on May 21 framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a criminal case filed by female wrestlers. Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot and claimed trial. “Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?” Singh said.

Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal aide Bibhav being taken to Mumbai for retrieval of phone data

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, is being taken to Mumbai for the retrieval of data from his formatted iPhone, police said on May 21. Mr. Kumar is under a five-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on Ms. Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the CM’s Delhi residence. Police said Mr. Kumar had formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person, or device in Mumbai.

Opposition wants to ‘snatch SC/ST reservation for jihadis’, says PM Modi in Bihar rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 slammed the Opposition Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal that are part of the INDIA bloc while raking issues of corruption, reservation, inflation, abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. “Congress party wants reservation based on religion. Had Baba Sahib Ambedkar not been there, former PM Nehru would have not made reservations happen for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes,” Mr. Modi said at a public meeting in Motihari of the East Champaran district.

Pune car accident: Police arrest five including realtor as case snowballs into political slugfest

The Pune police on May 21 arrested a real estate developer who is the father of a 17-year-old boy whose speeding luxury car had recently knocked down and killed two persons in the city’s upmarket Kalyani Nagar area even as the case snowballed into a political slugfest, with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) accusing police authorities and an MLA of the ruling Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction of allegedly shielding the accused minor. Builder Vishal Agarwal, who had been absconding, was arrested by a team of the Pune police’s crime branch from Maharashtra’s Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) early today after a case was registered against him on May 20.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast | NIA searches houses of two doctors in Coimbatore

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency on May 21 searched the residences of two doctors in Coimbatore, as part of their ongoing investigation into the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. Sources in the know of the development said that the two doctors hailed from Karnataka and they have been undergoing training in a private hospital at Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore.

Mourners begin days of funerals for Iran’s president and others killed in helicopter crash

Mourners in black began gathering on May 21 for days of funerals and processions for Iran’s late president, foreign minister and others killed in a helicopter crash, a government-led series of ceremonies aimed at both honouring the dead and projecting strength in an unsettled Middle East. For Iran’s Shiite theocracy, mass demonstrations have been crucial since millions thronged the streets of Tehran to welcome Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979 during the Islamic Revolution, and also attended his funeral 10 years later. An estimated 1 million turned out in 2020 for processions for the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was slain in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

What’s happening in Gaza is not genocide: Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden strongly defended Israel on Monday, May 21, 2024, saying Israeli forces are not committing genocide in their military campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza in a rejection of criticism from pro-Palestinian protesters. “What’s happening in Gaza is not genocide. We reject that,” Mr. Biden said at a Jewish American Heritage Month event at the White House. Mr. Biden has faced protests at many of his events around the country from pro-Palestinian advocates who have labeled him “Genocide Joe” for his steadfast support for Israel.

Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Bangkok; one dead, 30 injuries reported following severe turbulence

A Singapore Airlines flight from London made an emergency landing in Bangkok on May 21 due to severe turbulence, the airline said, with one passengers on board dead and injuries reported. Singapore Airlines did not say how many people were injured. Multiple Thai media reports said there were 30 injuries. The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing, the airline said in a statement.

Explosive Trump biopic hits Cannes Film Festival

An explosive new biopic of Donald Trump shown at Cannes on May 20 paints an unflinching but nuanced portrait of the former U.S. President, even as he runs again for the White House. “The Apprentice” traces Mr. Trump’s origin story as an ambitious young property developer in 1970s and 1980s New York. Sebastian Stan, best known from Marvel superhero films, stars as Mr. Trump, while Jeremy Strong of “Succession” fame plays his ruthless mentor and attorney Roy Cohn — and both received glowing reviews from Cannes critics.

IPL-17 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals desperate to arrest slide against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals will face a stern test of character as they look to arrest a shocking slide in a do-or-die IPL Eliminator against an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Ahmedabad on May 22. The Royals, at one stage, had looked set for a top-place finish in the league stage before a string of four defeats and a washout in the last game against KKR resulted in Sanju Samson’s side finishing third behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.