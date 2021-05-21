Top news of the day: Government asks Twitter to remove manipulated media tag from ‘Congress toolkit’ tweets; Modi pitches for doorstep treatment for COVID-19, and more

Government asks Twitter to remove ‘manipulated media’ tag from tweets related to ‘Congress toolkit’
“The Ministry of Electronics and IT has written a strong communication to the global team of Twitter registering objection on the use of ‘Manipulated Media’ tag on certain tweets made by Indian political leaders with reference to a toolkit created to undermine, derail and demean the efforts of the Government against COVID19 pandemic,” a Ministry source said.
Modi pitches for doorstep treatment for COVID-19
The Prime Minister has urged bringing medical services closer to COVID-19 patients, coming up with a new mantra — Jahan bimaar, wahin upchaar — at a video conference with doctors where he choked up while speaking of lives lost to the virus.
Kerala extends lockdown till May 30
The government has eased triple lockdown restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur following a marginal drop in new cases.
Jaishankar talks of ‘dishonoured commitments’ during pandemic
Pandemic has prompted countries to become self-seeking often resorting to broader definition of national security that disrupted supply chains, the External Affairs Minister said.
13 naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli
Seven women among the dead, says Maharashtra Home Minister.
Calcutta High Court refers Narada case to larger bench, accused to stay under house arrest
The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed that the matter be heard before a larger bench since Justice Banerjee was in favour of granting interim bail to the four arrested but Justice Bindal differed on the matter.
Environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna passes away
A pioneer in environmental protection, Mr. Bahuguna led the charge against the construction of big dams in the Himalayas in the 1980s.
Activist Stan Swamy seeks interim bail, says he can’t walk or eat
Fr. Swamy, 84, was produced before the Bombay High Court through video-conferencing on May 21.
Tarun Tejpal acquitted in sexual harassment case
Mr. Tejpal was accused of raping his colleague in an elevator of a five-star hotel. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, by the Goa Crime Branch and was granted bail on July 1, 2014, by the Supreme Court.
Gaza has significant trauma, medical needs: United Nations
WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said a total of 8,538 people had been injured across Palestinian areas during the violence, and 30 health facilities in Gaza had been damaged – with one clinic fully destroyed and another sustaining significant damage. She said damage to infrastructure was impeding the access of ambulances.
Explained | Israel-Hamas ceasefire
In a ground attack, Israel could inflict more damage on Hamas, but the risk of losing Israeli soldiers would also be high.
RBI Board approves transfer of ₹99,122 crore as surplus to government
The decision to transfer the surplus to the Central government was taken at the meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI. The meeting was held through video-conferencing.
Supreme Court upholds Centre’s notification permitting banks to proceed against personal guarantors under IBC
In a judgment which will ring loud and clear across the business community, a Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat held that the November 15, 2019 notification of the Centre allowing creditors, usually financial institutions and banks, to move against personal guarantors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was “legal and valid”.
Lionel Messi given early holidays, might have played final Barca game
Lionel Messi has been given permission by Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman to miss this weekend’s final La Liga match of the season against Eibar and take holiday, meaning he may have played his last game for Catalan side.