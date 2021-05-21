Top news of the day: Government asks Twitter to remove manipulated media tag from ‘Congress toolkit’ tweets; Modi pitches for doorstep treatment for COVID-19, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“The Ministry of Electronics and IT has written a strong communication to the global team of Twitter registering objection on the use of ‘Manipulated Media’ tag on certain tweets made by Indian political leaders with reference to a toolkit created to undermine, derail and demean the efforts of the Government against COVID19 pandemic,” a Ministry source said.

The Prime Minister has urged bringing medical services closer to COVID-19 patients, coming up with a new mantra — Jahan bimaar, wahin upchaar — at a video conference with doctors where he choked up while speaking of lives lost to the virus.

The government has eased triple lockdown restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur following a marginal drop in new cases.

Pandemic has prompted countries to become self-seeking often resorting to broader definition of national security that disrupted supply chains, the External Affairs Minister said.

Seven women among the dead, says Maharashtra Home Minister.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed that the matter be heard before a larger bench since Justice Banerjee was in favour of granting interim bail to the four arrested but Justice Bindal differed on the matter.

A pioneer in environmental protection, Mr. Bahuguna led the charge against the construction of big dams in the Himalayas in the 1980s.

Fr. Swamy, 84, was produced before the Bombay High Court through video-conferencing on May 21.

Mr. Tejpal was accused of raping his colleague in an elevator of a five-star hotel. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, by the Goa Crime Branch and was granted bail on July 1, 2014, by the Supreme Court.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said a total of 8,538 people had been injured across Palestinian areas during the violence, and 30 health facilities in Gaza had been damaged – with one clinic fully destroyed and another sustaining significant damage. She said damage to infrastructure was impeding the access of ambulances.

In a ground attack, Israel could inflict more damage on Hamas, but the risk of losing Israeli soldiers would also be high.

The decision to transfer the surplus to the Central government was taken at the meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI. The meeting was held through video-conferencing.

In a judgment which will ring loud and clear across the business community, a Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat held that the November 15, 2019 notification of the Centre allowing creditors, usually financial institutions and banks, to move against personal guarantors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was “legal and valid”.

Lionel Messi has been given permission by Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman to miss this weekend’s final La Liga match of the season against Eibar and take holiday, meaning he may have played his last game for Catalan side.