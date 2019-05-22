Top news of the day: EC rejects Opposition parties’ demand on VVPAT verification, break-in at IAF Rafale team office in France, and more

The Election Commission rejected the Opposition parties’ demand for the tallying of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in five polling booths in each Assembly segment with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) prior to the counting of votes.

BJP president Amit Shah slams the Opposition over its doubts on EVMs, saying the rival parties are rattled by their likely defeat and are “tarnishing” India and its democracy by raising questions on its electoral process.

A day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Home Ministry alerted all states and Union Territories on the possibility of violence in different parts of the country, saying calls were given in various quarters for inciting violence.

A theft was reported in the Paris office of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Project Management Team (PMT) overseeing the Rafale fighter deal. “The incident occurred on Sunday and an investigation is underway. It is Dassault Aviation's responsibility as it has been on their premises,” a defence source told The Hindu. The PMT consists of four IAF officers headed by a Group Captain.

The Centre has cleared four names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation as judges of the apex court. With their appointment, the Supreme Court will reach its full sanctioned judicial strength of 31 judges.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has hit out at the Opposition parties saying that in face of imminent defeat they start complaining about “manipulated EVMs."

Sachin Tendulkar has played six World Cups from 1992 to 2011, 45 matches (44 innings), scored 2278 runs and six centuries. In an interview to The Hindu , Tendulkar shares his thoughts on the Indian team, high-scoring games and more. "It’s a fabulous experience playing the World Cup. I would just tell the team, enjoy the moments.’’

The National Centre for Coastal Research, an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, in India, has a field research station in the Gulf of Mannar region, and researchers led by Dr. Shanmugaraj have found an alarming pattern of bleaching in the reefs in Mandapam, Keezhakkarai and Palk Bay. They have found that sea surface temperature ranged from 28.7°C to 31°C in the August 2018-February 2019 period and there was no bleaching seen then. However, when the temperatures rose to between 32°C and 36°C between March 2019 and May 2019, researchers observed a pattern of bleaching in corals, which was different at different layers within the sea.

Protection offered to a statutory tenant by rent control law can only be overcome by following the procedure laid out in the statute. Owner cannot demand re-possession of property without following statutory procedure, the Supreme Court has held.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary chargesheet before a Delhi court against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam, in a money laundering case.