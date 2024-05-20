Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 5: 56.68% turnout till 5 p.m.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 49 parliamentary constituencies saw a cumulative voter turnout of 56.68% till 5 p.m., as per the data shared by the Election Commission. West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout at 73%, followed by Ladakh (67.15%), Jharkhand (61.90%), Odisha (60.55%), Uttar Pradesh (55.80%), Jammu and Kashmir (54.21%), Bihar (52.35%) and Maharashtra (48.66%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran Vice President to assume interim duties after Raisi death: Khameneix

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei assigned vice president Mohammad Mokhber to assume interim duties after the death of president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash a day earlier. “In accordance with Article 131 of the constitution, Mokhber is in charge of leading the executive branch,” said Khamenei in a statement, adding that Mokhber will be required to work with the heads of legislative and judicial to prepare for presidential elections “within a maximum period of 50 days”. Mr. Mokhber, 68, largely has been in the shadows compared to other politicians in Iran’s Shia theocracy. He is expected to serve as caretaker President for some 50 days before mandatory presidential elections in Iran.

Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging new criminal laws

The Supreme court on May 20 dismissed a petition challenging the three criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act. A Vacation Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal allowed petitioner-advocate Vishal Tiwari to withdraw, saying he narrowly escaped imposition of costs for filing the petition. “Your petition was filed in a casual, cavalier manner,” Justice Mithal told Mr. Tiwari.

ADVERTISEMENT

India to participate in G-7, Ukraine peace summits: PM Modi

India will participate in all important summits that promote the agenda of global peace, security and development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said while referring to invitations to him to attend the G-7 meeting and the Ukraine peace summit next month. In an interview to PTI, the Prime Minister said India will “resonate the voice of the Global South” at these summits to shape the global discourse and advance the vision for human centric development and a prosperous and peaceful world. Mr. Modi also said his government has made a “solemn promise” for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and will stand by it, adding the Centre was working very hard to create the right conditions.

Pune police to move higher court for permission to try teenager involved in accident as adult

Pune Police on May 20 said they will seek a higher court’s permission to try as an adult a 17-year-old boy whose car allegedly knocked down and killed two persons in Kalyani Nagar area in Pune. The accident took place on early on May 19 morning. The Juvenile Justice Board’s decision to grant the youngster bail on the same day while asking him to write an essay on road accidents has drawn criticism. The youngster, son of a real estate developer, was drunk at the time of the accident, police claimed on May 20. A case has been registered against him under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Two sentenced to death by POCSO court in Rajasthan court for raping, burning alive minor girl

A POCSO court in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on May 20 awarded death sentence to two men for raping and burning alive a minor girl in a coal furnace last year. “Kalu and Kanha were awarded death penalty by the court,” Special Public Prosecutor Mahaveer Singh Kishnawat said. The court on May 18 had convicted Kalu and Kanha for the crime that took place in August last year. Seven others accused of destroying evidence were acquitted by the court. Mr. Kishnawat said the acquittal will be challenged in the High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excise scam: ED seeks judicial custody for Arvind Kejriwal after he surrenders on June 2

The ED on May 20 sought extension of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody after he surrenders on June 2 in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. The ED moved the application before Special Judge for ED and CBI Kaveri Baweja, seeking 14-day judicial custody for Mr. Kejriwal when he surrenders on June 2, claiming that the period of judicial custody granted earlier ends on Monday.

Graffiti targeting Kejriwal appear in several metro trains; police begin probe

The Delhi Police has started a probe into the graffiti found written inside the metro trains and on stations bearing Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s name, an officer said on May 20. The AAP has attributed the act of vandalism to the BJP, which, it said, wanted to threaten Mr. Kejriwal through the graffiti.

Will get more votes owing to sexual harassment allegations: Brij Bhushan Singh

Exuding confidence in his son Karan Singh’s victory from the Kaisarganj Lok Sabha seat and not being weighed down by the sexual harassment charges levelled against him by the women wrestlers, Brij Bhushan Singh said that his party will be getting more number of votes owing to those allegations. “We will get more votes owing to those allegations,” Mr. Singh said speaking to reporters in Kaisarganj on May 20, adding, “There is only one issue in Kaisarganj, that is Brij Bhushan Singh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BHU study on Covaxin side effects poorly designed, erroneously acknowledges ICMR: Dr Bahl

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr. Rajiv Bahl on May 20 criticised a recently published study on the long-term safety analysis of the Covaxin in adults and adolescents for its poor methodology and design, and clarified the article misleadingly and erroneously “acknowledges” ICMR. Dr Bahl said the study had no control arm of unvaccinated individuals for comparing the rates of events between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. Hence, the reported events in the study cannot be linked or attributed to COVID-19 vaccination.

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Palestine; charges Hamas chief for October 7 attack

The International Criminal Court prosecutor, Karim A.A. Khan, on May 20 announced that he will be submitting applications to seek arrest warrants against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in connection with the prevailing situation in Palestine. Mr. Khan in his statement said that Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gallant “bear criminal responsibility” for the war crimes and crimes against humanity “committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 8 October 2023”. The prosecutor has also charged Yahya Sinwar (Head of the Islamic Resistance Movement (“Hamas”) in the Gaza Strip), Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, more commonly known as DEIF (Commander-in-Chief of the military wing of Hamas, known as the Al-Qassam Brigades), and Ismail Haniyeh. The ICC has believes them to be “criminally responsible for the killing of hundreds of Israeli civilians in attacks perpetrated by Hamas (in particular its military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades) and other armed groups on 7 October 2023 and the taking of at least 245 hostages.”

Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on May 20 won a vote of confidence in Parliament, the fourth within 18 months of taking office, amidst sloganeering by the main Opposition Nepali Congress that abstained from the voting. Mr. Prachanda, 69, a former guerilla leader from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) — the third largest party in the House of Representatives — received 157 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wikileaks’ Julian Assange given permission to appeal against U.S. extradition

WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange’s battle to avoid extradition to the United States received a huge boost on May 20 when London’s High Court ruled that U.S. assurances over his case were unsatisfactory and he would get a full appeal hearing. In March, the High Court provisionally gave Assange, 52, permission to appeal on three grounds. But it gave the U.S. the opportunity to provide satisfactory assurances that it would not seek the death penalty and would allow him to seek to rely on a First Amendment right to free speech in a trial.

Malaysia Masters badminton | Focus on Sindhu as she looks to end title drought

Back from a break, P V Sindhu will look to hit the right notes in her quest for some confidence-boosting wins ahead of Paris Olympics when she spearheads India’s campaign in the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament starting in Kuala Lumpur on May 21. Sindhu, a former world champion, returns to the international circuit after skipping the Uber Cup and Thailand Open, and she will aim to go deep in the women’s singles draw of the BWF World Tour Super 500 event. The 28-year-old from Hyderabad hasn’t been able to hit top form after recovering from a knee injury sustained in October last year.

India set to lose Asian Games medal after Parveen’s suspension

Following boxer Parveen Hooda’s 22-month suspension for a whereabouts failure, India is set to lose a bronze medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games. The International Testing Agency (ITA), the organisation responsible for results management, has confirmed Parveen’s suspension until July 16, 2025 for three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period as defined in article 2.4 of the International Boxing Association’s anti-doping rules. “In addition to the period of ineligibility, the athlete’s results obtained between December 11, 2022 until May 17, 2024 are disqualified,” said ITA in a statement. While confirming that Parveen would lose her Asian Games medal, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary Hemanta Kalita said: “The ITA reduced her suspension by eight months, but cancelled her results during that period as well.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.