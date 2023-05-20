May 20, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

In first meeting, Karnataka Cabinet decides to implement 5 guarantees of Congress

At the first meeting of the Cabinet of the newly-formed government in Karnataka on May 20, a decision was taken to implement the 5 guarantees promised to voters in the poll manifesto of the Congress party. The estimated cost for implementation of the five schemes would be ₹50,000 crore per annum, according to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired the meeting of his nine Cabinet colleagues.

PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima

Prime Minister Modi on May 20 met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Russia started the so-called “special military operation” on February 24, 2022. Mr. Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and President Zelenskyy was accompanied by his security and foreign affairs team, including Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case | CBI files chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

The CBI on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, officials said. Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984, a day after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated. In its charge sheet filed before a special court in New Delhi, the CBI said Mr. Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market” on November 1, 1984 that resulted in burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

Is ‘second demonetisation’ cover-up of wrong decision made earlier, asks Kharge

Opposition leaders on May 20 hit out at the government after the RBI announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes from circulation, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asking if the “second demonetisation” was an effort to cover up the wrong decision made earlier. He also called for an impartial probe into the entire demonetisation episode.

Decisions that khaps will take for us could hurt nation, say protesting wrestlers

The protesting wrestlers on May 20 warned that a “big decision”, which might “not be in the interest of the country”, could be taken on Sunday to protest the “inaction” against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers. The wrestlers have set May 21 as the deadline for the khap mahapanchayat to decide on taking the agitation forward. The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of having sexually harassed seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Centre moves Supreme Court seeking review of judgment that held Delhi Government has control over Services

The Central Government has moved the Supreme Court, seeking review of the May 11 Constitution Bench judgment that held that the Delhi Government has “legislative and executive power over Services” in the national capital. The Government, on May 19, brought an ordinance designating the Lieutenant Governor as the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi Government. The ordinance would create a National Capital Civil Service Authority that will have the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi.

CBI questions Sameer Wankhede for more than 5 hours in cruise drug bust bribery case

The CBI on May 20 quizzed former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede for more than five hours in a case in which he is accused of demanding a ₹25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise ‘drug bust’ case, an official said. Mr. Wankhede reached the CBI office in Bandra-Kurla Complex around 10.15 a.m. The CBI booked Mr. Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides under provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB.

Abhishek Banerjee appears before CBI in West Bengal school job scam

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on May 20 appeared before the CBI in connection with the West Bengal school job scam. The CBI issued summons to Mr. Banerjee on May 19 after the Calcutta High Court dismissed his petition seeking recall of a previous order of the same court which said that investigative agencies such as CBI and ED could interrogate him in the teacher recruitment scam.

Pakistan court orders release of over 120 supporters of ex-PM Imran Khan

A Pakistani court on May 20 ordered the release of over 120 supporters of Imran Khan who were taken into custody in Punjab province following violent protests that erupted after the former Prime Minister’s arrest on May 9. The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the government to release 123 workers of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party without delay. The orders were issued by Justice Anwarul Haq of the LHC during the hearing of a petition filed by PTI leader Farrukh Habib who sought the release of the detained party activists, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Sri Lanka lodges protest over Canadian PM Trudeau’s ‘irresponsible and polarising’ comments on 14th War Heroes Day

Sri Lanka summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and registered a strong protest over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “irresponsible” and “polarising” comments on what he termed was “Tamil Genocide” on the 14th anniversary of the end of the brutal civil war in the island nation. The bitterly-fought conflict, which began in 1983, came to an end on May 18, 2009, with Sri Lanka’s military killing the supremo of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Velupillai Prabakaran. On May 18, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said tens of thousands of Tamils lost their lives, including at the massacre in Mullivaikal, with many more missing, injured, or displaced.

Air strikes hit Khartoum’s outskirts as Sudan’s war enters sixth week

Air strikes hit outer areas of the Sudanese capital Khartoum overnight and on May 20 morning, as the fighting — that has trapped civilians in a humanitarian crisis and displaced more than a million — entered it’s sixth week. The fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has led to a collapse in law and order with looting that both sides blame the other for. Stocks of food, cash, and essentials are rapidly dwindling. Air strikes were reported by eyewitnesses in southern Omdurman and northern Bahri, the two cities that lie across the Nile from Khartoum, forming Sudan’s “triple capital.” Some of the strikes took place near the state broadcaster in Omdurman, the eyewitnesses said.

G7 wants ‘stable’ China relations, warns on ‘militarisation’

The Group of Seven wealthy democracies united in urging China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine. In a joint statement issued on May 20, the G7 leaders emphasized they did not want to harm China and were seeking “constructive and stable relations” with Beijing, “recognizing the importance of engaging candidly with and expressing our concerns directly to China.” Cooperation with China is needed given its global role and economic size, the group said, in appealing for working together on challenges such as climate change, biodiversity, debts and financing needs of of vulnerable countries, global health concerns and economic stability.

IPL 2023 | Desperate Mumbai Indians eye big win over lowly Sunrisers Hyderabad to bolster playoffs chances

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a victory by a big margin over wooden spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on May 21, in what could also be their last outing in this year’s IPL. While SRH are already ruled out of the race to the playoffs, Mumbai Indians, who have one last chance left, will be keen to make the most of their excellent show here at the Wankhede Stadium this season so far, and bolster their chances of qualification. With four wins and two defeats, MI have certainly taken full advantage of their home ground, something that Rohit Sharma’s men would want to continue as they also have the final opportunity to improve their Net Run Rate.

Prathamesh shocks world No. 1 to win maiden World Cup gold; Ojas-Jyothi reign supreme

Teenage Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar produced the biggest upset of his rising career, stunning world number one Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands to grab a maiden World Cup gold medal in the men’s individual compound section in Shanghai on May 20. India bagged two gold in the non-Olympic compound section with the mixed team duo of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam opening the country’s tally by upsetting top-seeded Koreans in the Stage 2 of the World Cup. This was a successive World Cup gold medal for the mixed pair duo that had also won in the Antalya leg last month.