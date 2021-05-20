Top news of the day: Government says aerosols carrying COVID-19 can travel up to 10m; Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in Kerala Chief Minister for second term, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“Ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other. Just as smells can be diluted from the air through opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems, ventilating spaces with improved directional air flow decreases the accumulated viral land in the air, reducing the risk of transmission. Ventilation is a community defense that protects all of us at home or at work,” a government advisory on stopping the spread of COVID-19 said.

The Governor administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Vijayan and 20 members of his Cabinet.

It will lead to healthcare facilities screening for it and reporting all such cases to government, says Health Ministry.

In videoconference addressing District Magistrates from 54 districts across 10 States, he said mutations had raised concerns for youth and children.

“It was just a casual, super flop meeting. We, the CMs, felt insulted and humiliated,” the West Bengal Chief Minister told journalists at the State Secretariat after the conclusion of the meeting between the Prime Minister and 10 Chief Ministers.

They are left with the “trauma of loss and no support towards a stable education or future”, she says.

Prahlad Singh Patel told The Hindu that the historic National Archives building housed all the “important” records and would not be touched during the revamp, in which the annexe building had been proposed to be demolished and replaced with a new one.

The panel comprises Director-General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar, Director-General of Hydrocarbons S.C.L. Das and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence Nazli Jafri Shayin, according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Khadi is not a generic name and the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is the legitimate owner of the trade marks “Khadi” and “Khadi India”, a tribunal has ruled.

The Biden administration, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, is now working to extend that assistance to other South Asian countries that have been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.

India is among the guest countries invited to join virtually at the 2021 G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting to be held at Oxford University on June 3 and 4 to will bring together the world’s leading democracies to agree on life-saving action in critical areas of global health.

The session was requested by Pakistan, which is the coordinator of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Palestinian authorities, the UN Human Rights Council said.

The move comes less than a week before a hearing on AstraZeneca, which is accused of failing to deliver its promised number of doses of vaccine.

Significant medical spends have eroded the purchasing power of individuals and families, ICRA vice-president says.

ViraGen is Cipla’s third offering in the COVID-19 testing segment.

The 91-year old former Asian and Commonwealth Games champion is stable now, his wife Nirmal Kaur said.

The Indian women’s team, which will play its first Test in seven years from June 16 in England, will compete in another one during the tour of Australia. The team will also play ODI and T20 International matches Down Under.