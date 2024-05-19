Delhi Police team at Kejriwal residence in connection with Swati Maliwal assault case, seizes CCTV digital video recorder

AAP on May 19 said the Delhi Police has seized the DVR of CCTV cameras installed inside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in connection with its probe into the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, and accused the cops of planting stories to tarnish the party’s image ahead of the elections. Ms. Maliwal has alleged that the CCTV footage of the CM’s residence was being tampered with.

AAP leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they are supporting an accused: Swati Maliwal

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who has been accused by her party of being part of a conspiracy to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a false case, on Sunday said her party colleagues once sought justice for Nirbhaya but today they are supporting a person accused of assaulting her.

BJP planning ‘Operation Jhaadu’ to finish AAP by arresting its leaders, freezing party’s bank accounts: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a campaign — “Operation Jhaadu” — to crush the Aam Aadmi Party as the saffron party sees the AAP as a challenge. Addressing party workers and leaders ahead of the AAP’s proposed protest march to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, he said there will be bigger challenges ahead and asked the cadre to be prepared to face them.

Supreme Court to hear plea against new criminal laws passed by Parliament on May 20

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on May 20 a petition challenging the enactment of three new laws that seek to overhaul India’s penal codes claiming that they suffer from many “defects and discrepancies”. A vacation bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal is likely to hear the matter. Seeking a stay on the operation of the three new laws, the PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari has said they were enacted without any parliamentary debate as most of the opposition members were under suspension.

Kerala rains | IMD scales up warning; 4 districts on red alert till May 21

The India Meteorological Department has scaled up the weather warning for Kerala by issuing red alerts for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts for extremely heavy rainfall from May 19 till May 21. Extremely heavy rainfall indicates the possibility of above 20 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period. The warning level was upgraded in a 1 p.m. update. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 19.

Southwest monsoon makes onset over Nicobar Islands: IMD

Southwest monsoon, the lifeline of India’s farm-based economy, on May 19 made its onset over the Nicobar Islands, the southernmost region of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. “Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the Maldives, and the Comorin area and some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea on Sunday,” the weather office said.

PM Modi claims no industrialists will make an investment in Congress-ruled State after listening to Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an election rally in Jamshedpur while campaigning for the BJP candidate Bidyut Mahato, claiming that no industrialist will make any investment in the Congress-ruled State the way Mr. Gandhi is attacking the industrialists. Mr. Modi was referring to the earlier speeches of Mr. Gandhi in which the Congress leader vehemently targeted Ambani and Adani group alleging the BJP government of giving all the investment opportunities to them.

PM Modi pans Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against RKM, Bharat Sevashram Sangha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19 condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks against Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha and said threats are being issued against these socio-religious organisations to “appease” TMC’s vote bank. Addressing a rally in Purulia, Mr. Modi said the TMC has crossed the limits of decency by stooping so low that it is “spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha”.

More than 3,300 CISF contingent to take full charge of Parliament security from May 20

More than 3,300 CISF personnel will take over the complete counterterrorism and anti-sabotage security duties at the Parliament complex from Monday following the withdrawal of over 1,400 CRPF staff from the country’s most important symbol of democracy, official sources said. The parliament duty group (PDG) of the CRPF wound up its entire administrative and operational paraphernalia — vehicles, weapons and commandos — from of the complex on Friday and its commander, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, handed over all the security points in the complex to the incoming CISF group, the sources said.

Helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi suffers a ‘hard landing,’ reports Iranian state media

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a “hard landing” on May 19, Iranian state media reported, without immediately elaborating. Mr. Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. State TV said the incident happened near Jolfa, a city on the border with with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Traveling with Raisi were Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and other officials, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. One local government official used the word “crash” to describe the incident, but he acknowledged to an Iranian newspaper that he had yet to reach the site himself.

An airstrike kills 20 in central Gaza and fighting rages as Israel’s leaders air wartime divisions

An Israeli airstrike killed 20 people in central Gaza, mostly women and children, and fighting raged across the north on Sunday as Israel’s leaders aired divisions over who should govern Gaza after the war, now in its eighth month. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced criticism from his own War Cabinet, with his main political rival, Benny Gantz, threatening to leave the government if a plan is not formulated by June 8 that includes an international administration for postwar Gaza.

Heavy rains set off flash floods in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 47 people

More heavy rains in Afghanistan have triggered flash floods, raising the death toll to 47 in the country’s north following weeks of devastating torrents that had already left hundreds dead and missing, a Taliban spokesman said May 19. The new round of heavy rains and floods hit three districts in Faryab province May 18 night, destroying houses and farmlands, said Shamsuddin Mohammadi, the provincial director of information. Earlier reports from Faryab put the death toll at 18 but officials said they were still preliminary figures.

Thailand Open badminton: Satwik-Chirag win title, beat China’s Chen-Liu

India’s star men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued its dream run as it secured the Thailand Open Super 500 title by outwitting Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi of China in the final in Bangkok on May 19. The World number three Indian duo, which had claimed its first major title in Thailand in 2019, prevailed 21-15 21-15 over Liu and Chen, ranked 29th, in 46 minutes to receive a major boost ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by four wickets in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Punjab Kings by four wickets to end the league phase of the Indian Premier League with 17 points in Hyderabad on May 19. Chasing 215, SRH overhauled the target with five balls to spare after opener Abhishek Sharma hammered a 28-ball 66 (6x6s, 5x4s).