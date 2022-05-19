The major news headlines of the day and more.

“The recommendations of the GST Council are the product of a collaborative dialogue involving the Union and the states. They are recommendatory in nature Image for representation,” the Supreme Court said. Image for representation. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Recommendations of GST Council not binding on Centre, States: Supreme Court

The apex court’s decision came while confirming a Gujarat High Court ruling that the Centre cannot levy Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on ocean freight from Indian importers.

Sensex tanks over 1,400 points amid global market rout

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dived 1,416.30 points or 2.61% to settle at 52,792.23. During the day, it tumbled 1,539.02 points or 2.83% to 52,669.51.

Rupee slumps 10 paise to close at all-time low of 77.72 per U.S. dollar

During the trading session, the rupee touched an intra-day low of 77.76 and a high of 77.63.

Gyanvapi issue | Supreme Court asks Varanasi court to stop proceedings till it hears case on May 20

Lawyers on both sides present before the Bench agreed to not take up the suit proceedings in the Varanasi court till Friday.

Krishna Janmabhoomi case | Mathura court allows lawsuit seeking to remove Shahi Idgah mosque

According to the petition, the Shahi Idgah mosque is built on the land that belongs to the Keshav Dev temple, the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted by Delhi court in terror funding case

Special Judge Praveen Singh directed the NIA authorities to assess Malik’s financial situation to determine the amount of fine to be imposed and posted the matter for arguments on the quantum of sentence on May 25.

We need to build a nation capable of establishing peace amid global conflicts: PM Modi

Virtually addressing a youth conclave organised in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, PM Modi said India should have a new forward-looking identity while maintaining its age-old traditions.

Days after quitting Congress, Sunil Jakhar joins BJP

Mr. Jakhar, a three-term MLA and a former Lok Sabha member from Gurdaspur, became emotional as he recalled the five-decade association of his family with the Congress.

No decision yet on joining BJP or AAP: Hardik Patel

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Mr. Patel (28) claimed the Congress had no vision and that leaders of the party were biased against Gujarati people.

Supreme Court sentences Sidhu to one year rigorous imprisonment in fatal road rage case

A Special Bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul reviewed the apex court’s May 2018 judgment, which had let off Mr. Sidhu with a fine of ₹1,000 saying such roadside brawls were a “very common sight in this country”.

Delhi High Court quashes AAP government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the Delhi government is free to bring another doorstep delivery scheme, but it cannot use grains provided by the Centre for this doorstep scheme.

‘No other way to mitigate environmental degradation’, High Court stays felling of trees in Delhi

“A total of 29,946 trees were allowed to be cut in the past three years, which on computation comes to 27 trees per day i.e. 1.13 per hour,” the Judge noted.

Sri Lankan forces ended LTTE civil war through ‘humanitarian operation’: Gotabaya

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has praised the country’s military for ending the brutal conflict with the LTTE in 2009 and ushering in peace through a “humanitarian operation”, saying there was no hatred, anger or revenge involved.

Nearly 60 million people internally displaced worldwide in 2021

Around 38 million new internal displacements were reported in 2021, with some people forced to flee multiple times during the year.

India, fastest-growing major economy, projected to grow 6.4% in 2022: U.N.

The global economy is now projected to grow by only 3.1% in 2022, down from the 4.0% growth forecast released in January 2022.

Indian women’s archery team wins recurve bronze at World Cup Stage 2

The fifth-ranked Indian women’s side—consisting of Ridhi Phor, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat—beat Brazil 5-4 and Mexico 6-2 but lost to South Korea 6-2 in the semifinals.

IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals seeks another Buttler show versus Chennai Super Kings to clinch play-off spot

A win will take Sanju Samson’s men to 18 points and help them steer clear of any permutations or combinations for a top-four finish.