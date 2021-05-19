Top news of the day: Health Ministry advises vaccination three months after recovery from COVID-19; India asks WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy update, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Also, COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all lactating women and an individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receiving anti-coronavirus shot or testing RT-PCR negative, if suffering from the disease.

The government has also warned the Facebook-owned firm that failure of a satisfactory response may result in steps “in consonance with law”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does not “speak for India”, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has declared after Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan objected to Mr. Kejriwal’s claim that a highly infectious variant of COVID-19 affecting children, came from Singapore.

Cyclone Tauktae | Death toll climbs to 45 in Gujarat

While 24 deaths were due to wall collapses during the cyclone, six died after trees fell on them, five each because of house collapse and electrocution, four due to roof collapse and one died due to a tower collapse, an official said.

INS Teg, Betwa and Beas, P-8I aircraft and Sea King helicopters were continuing with the Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, a Navy spokesperson said.

The State government’s statement stands in stark contrast to the claim made by the Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, a union for primary school teachers.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly asks government to take over it as the centre is in a government bungalow.

According to the amended provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) enacted in September 2020, NGOs were asked to open accounts with the State Bank of India’s main branch in Delhi by March 31, failing which they will not be able to receive any fresh funds.

The B.1.617 virus variant, first identified in India, has been classified as a ‘variant of concern’ at the global level by the World Health Organisation.

There have been at least 4,742,000 reported infections and 126,000 reported deaths caused by the coronavirus in Africa so far.

Masayoshi Son says exit is on account of SoftBank Group’s new focus on AI.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it is not investigating the allegations in the media, as the reported incident involving one of the world’s largest, most influential nonprofits was made by “an anonymous former employee.”

Bitcoin tumbled below the $40,000 mark hitting a 3-1/2 month low and dragging down other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies.