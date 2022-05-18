The major news headlines of the day and more.

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict release by supreme court,with his mother Arputhammal infront of his house at Jolarpet, Tirupattur. | Photo Credit: Venkatachalapathy C

Perarivalan, Rajiv Gandhi case convict, released by Supreme Court citing extraordinary powers

While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin welcomed the decision, the Congress party has expressed “pain and disappointment.”

ASI shared images of Taj Mahal’s ‘underground cells’ amid Allahabad High Court hearing

In its newsletter, the ASI shared pictures of the maintenance work of underground cells.

Karti Chidambaram’s associate arrested in visas scam

Mr. Bhaskar Raman, a close associate of Mr. Karti Chidambaram, was arrested in Chennai after questioning by investigators of the CBI’s Economic Offences Wing, New Delhi.

Heavy rain in Bengaluru claims 2 lives, people miss flights due to flood on airport road

IMD says Bengaluru received widespread rains with rainfall above 100 mm at a few places and above 50 mm at many places on May 17 night.

Hardik Patel resigns from Gujarat Congress

Mr. Patel resigned saying it had become difficult to remain in the party when its top leadership lacked seriousness to fight for the issues concerning the people.

Hanuman Chalisa row: Won’t arrest MP Navneet Rana and her husband till June 9, Mumbai Police tell court

The Mumbai Police told a special court that they will not arrest the couple till June 9, the next date of hearing on the police’s plea seeking cancellation of their bail.

Sheena Bora murder case: Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea

Conditions of Indrani Mukerjea’s bail would be similar to those of Peter Mukerjea, the co-accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and out in bail since 2020.

Oceans are hotter, higher and more acidic, climate report warns

Oceans saw the most striking extremes as the World Meteorological Organization detailed a range of turmoil wrought by climate change in its annual “State of the Global Climate” report.

Russian soldier pleads guilty during war crimes trial

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian tank commander held in Ukraine, is charged with murdering a 62-year-old civilian in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on February 28.

Flight data from China Eastern jet points to intentional crash: Report

The Boeing 737-800, en route from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed on March 21 in the mountains of the Guangxi region, after a sudden plunge from cruising altitude, killing all 123 passengers and nine crew members aboard.

Japan plans to release Fukushima nuclear plant wastewater into ocean

The plan was submitted by the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings in December based on the government’s decision last year to release the wastewater as a necessary step for the ongoing plant cleanup and decommission.

Boon to ban: How the wheat export story changed in two months

The extreme temperatures recorded in March and April, across north India, were the reason behind the sudden turnaround of the government.

Wrestler Satender Malik gets life ban for assaulting referee during CWG trials

An incident of this magnitude has never taken place at an event organised by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) although clashes between the supporters of wrestlers have been witnessed in the past.

A player of 60s vintage who showed us what 2020s might be like

Andrew Symonds was a cricketer of 1960s vintage who played in the 2000s and showed us what the 2020s might be like.