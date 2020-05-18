Top news of the day: PM Modi reviews response preparedness on Amphan cyclone; U.P. accepts Priyanka Gandhi's offer of 1,000 buses to transport migrant workers, and more

India is expected to join over 60 countries at a two-day crucial conference of the World Health Organisation in Geneva in pushing for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive” evaluation of the global response mechanism to the COVID-19 crisis as well as to find out the “zoonotic source” of the deadly infection.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer of 1,000 buses to transport stranded migrant workers to their homes in the State.

Workers sanitising the Kashmiri Gate market which is likely to open, during nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on May 18, 2020. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Lockdown 4.0, which comes into effect on May 18, will see shops and markets — except those in malls — opening, and autos, buses and cabs operating within the State guidelines. E-commerce companies will be allowed to deliver all goods, including those considered non-essential.

Benchmark Sensex crashed 1,069 points on May 18 tracking massive selloffs in banking and auto stocks as government’s fiscal stimulus package failed to revive confidence in domestic investors.

Around a hundred workers of Shivam Autotech Ltd., an automobile firm in Binola village here, staying in different parts of the city walked around 30 km to work on Monday morning, after the company refused to provide them transport citing financial constraints.

The Congress on Monday said the fiscal stimulus package announced by the government is “hopelessly inadequate” given the gravity of the economic crisis as it amounts to only ₹1.86 lakh crore, which is 0.91% of the GDP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for his “U-turn” on the MGNREGA scheme, and thanked him for understanding its vision and allocating an additional budget of ₹40,000 crore for it.

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ has intensified into an extremely severe storm and is all set to unleash heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds in coastal Odisha, prompting the State government to prepare for the possible evacuation of 11 lakh people.

Four women and three children were killed, while two children were injured, after a three-storey apartment housing a paint shop on the ground floor was gutted in Gwalior on Monday, said the police.

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it would lay off 1,100 employees over the next few days due to the impact of COVID-19 on business. Only last week, its rival, Zomato, announced the reduction of its workforce by 13%, while implementing a temporary pay cut of up to 50% for the remaining employees.

Japan's economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years, GDP data showed on Monday, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the coronavirus crisis takes a heavy toll on businesses and consumers.

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday announced a partnership with telecom major Vodafone to boost 5G adoption in the world. In the first phase of cooperation, Vodafone will introduce OPPO products across retail channels in Germany, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Romania, Turkey and the Netherlands starting this month.