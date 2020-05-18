News

Top news of the day: PM Modi reviews response preparedness on Amphan cyclone; U.P. accepts Priyanka Gandhi's offer of 1,000 buses to transport migrant workers, and more

A man sits on the boulders at the Puducherry beach watching the waves caused by the extremely super cyclonic storm Amphan on May 18, 2020.

A man sits on the boulders at the Puducherry beach watching the waves caused by the extremely super cyclonic storm Amphan on May 18, 2020.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | India to participate in WHO meet to seek origin of virus

India is expected to join over 60 countries at a two-day crucial conference of the World Health Organisation in Geneva in pushing for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive” evaluation of the global response mechanism to the COVID-19 crisis as well as to find out the “zoonotic source” of the deadly infection.

U.P. accepts Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer of 1,000 buses to transport migrant workers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer of 1,000 buses to transport stranded migrant workers to their homes in the State.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 55 live updates | May 18, 2020

Workers sanitising the Kashmiri Gate market which is likely to open, during nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on May 18, 2020.

Workers sanitising the Kashmiri Gate market which is likely to open, during nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi on May 18, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

 

Lockdown 4.0, which comes into effect on May 18, will see shops and markets — except those in malls — opening, and autos, buses and cabs operating within the State guidelines. E-commerce companies will be allowed to deliver all goods, including those considered non-essential.

Sensex crashes 1,069 points; bank, auto stocks among worst hit

Benchmark Sensex crashed 1,069 points on May 18 tracking massive selloffs in banking and auto stocks as government’s fiscal stimulus package failed to revive confidence in domestic investors.

100 workers of automobile firm in Gurugram walk 30 km to reach workplace

Around a hundred workers of Shivam Autotech Ltd., an automobile firm in Binola village here, staying in different parts of the city walked around 30 km to work on Monday morning, after the company refused to provide them transport citing financial constraints.

Govt’s fiscal stimulus package hopelessly inadequate: Chidambaram

The Congress on Monday said the fiscal stimulus package announced by the government is “hopelessly inadequate” given the gravity of the economic crisis as it amounts to only ₹1.86 lakh crore, which is 0.91% of the GDP.

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi for ‘U-turn’ on MGNREGA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for his “U-turn” on the MGNREGA scheme, and thanked him for understanding its vision and allocating an additional budget of ₹40,000 crore for it.

Amphan cyclone tracker | Amphan to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on May 20

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ has intensified into an extremely severe storm and is all set to unleash heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds in coastal Odisha, prompting the State government to prepare for the possible evacuation of 11 lakh people.

Seven killed as fire sweeps apartment in Gwalior

Four women and three children were killed, while two children were injured, after a three-storey apartment housing a paint shop on the ground floor was gutted in Gwalior on Monday, said the police.

Now, Swiggy to lay off 1,100 employees

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it would lay off 1,100 employees over the next few days due to the impact of COVID-19 on business. Only last week, its rival, Zomato, announced the reduction of its workforce by 13%, while implementing a temporary pay cut of up to 50% for the remaining employees.

Coronavirus | Japan slips into recession, worst yet to come as pandemic wreaks havoc

Japan's economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years, GDP data showed on Monday, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the coronavirus crisis takes a heavy toll on businesses and consumers.

OPPO inks pact with Vodafone to boost 5G adoption

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday announced a partnership with telecom major Vodafone to boost 5G adoption in the world. In the first phase of cooperation, Vodafone will introduce OPPO products across retail channels in Germany, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Romania, Turkey and the Netherlands starting this month.

