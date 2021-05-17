Top news of the day: Govt. releases DRDO's COVID drug for emergency use; Bihar, UP and Delhi top list of deaths among doctors in second wave, says IMA, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Bihar recorded the highest number of doctors — 69 — who died due to COVID-19 in the second wave so far followed by Uttar Pradesh (34) and Delhi (27). According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) registry, 244 deaths have been recorded in the second wave with the youngest physician who died being Dr. Anas Mijahid, 25, from Delhi and the oldest being Dr. Anil Kumar Rakshit, 87, Kolkata.

The first batch of the adjunct COVID therapy drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) — developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad — was on Monday released for emergency use. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally handed over the drug to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

At the United Nations Security Council on Sunday, India, a non-permanent member, reaffirmed its support for Palestine, but stopped short of making any direct reference to the status of Jerusalem or the future Israel-Palestine borders. Wrapping up his over-4-minute-long speech at the Security Council, T.S. Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN said: “In conclusion, India reiterates its strong support for the just Palestinian cause and its unwavering commitment to the two-state solution.”

Tauktae has turned into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The rapid intensification happened in the early hours of Monday, said the IMD which had earlier not predicted that Tauktae will intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered YSR Congress MP Kanumuri Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who is in the Andhra police custody for sedition, to be immediately taken to the Army hospital in Secunderabad for medical examination.

On May 14, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh declared Malerkotla the 23rd district of the State. This led to an angry response from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who took to Twitter to say that the Punjab government’s decision of declaring its only Muslim-majority town as a district is “a reflection of the divisive policy of the Congress.”

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on May 17 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹759 crore for the January-March quarter of 2020-21 financial year. The company had posted a loss of ₹5,237 crore in the same period a year ago.

The railways has reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said. The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions to prevent people from disposing of bodies into the rivers, police in several districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh have started patrolling the Ganga and villages located on it banks. A number of bodies in semi-decomposed state were found floating in the Ganga in Ghazipur, Ballia and other districts recently, leading to suspicion that they could be of COVID-19 victims either abandoned or disposed off in the water due to financial constraints or waiting list at the cremation grounds.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by claiming that Mr. Modi was “nowhere in sight when needed”.

England pacer Jofra Archer, who recently returned to action after missing the now-suspended IPL, has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand as his elbow injury has resurfaced. The 26-year-old played a game for his County side Sussex against Kent but had to be pulled out of the game after bowling just five overs.

Australia's IPL players, including Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, arrived in Sydney on Monday after a stop-over at Maldives due to travel ban from COVID-ravaged India, almost two weeks after the T20 league was suspended due to the health crisis.