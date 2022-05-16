The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Officials arrive on the third and last day for a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Mosque complex, in Varanasi on May 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gyanvapi case: Court orders sealing of spot where shivling reportedly found

A local court in Varanasi on May 16 ordered that a portion of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises be sealed after lawyers representing five Hindu plaintiffs claimed that a ‘shivling’ was found in the ablution water tank of the mosque in the concluding day of a Court Commissioner-led video inspection. The caretakers of the mosque, however, said that the said object was not a shivling but a part of a stone fountain in the wazu khana (ablution tank) of the mosque. They said they would file an objection to the civil court’s orders and challenge what they termed was a one-sided sealing of a portion of the mosque premises in higher courts.

India hosts SCO-RATS meeting; focus on situation in Afghanistan

Counter-terrorism experts from India, Pakistan and other member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on May 16 deliberated on boosting cooperation in combating various regional security challenges at a meeting hosted by New Delhi. The meeting is taking place under the framework of the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

Constitutional amendment to curb Presidential powers | Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss with Attorney General

Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the 21st Amendment to the Constitution to curb the Presidential powers will be discussed with the Attorney General’s Department on May 16 so that it can be submitted to the Cabinet for approval. The 21st Amendment is expected to annul the 20A which gave unfettered powers to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after abolishing the 19th Amendment which had made Parliament powerful over the President. The first Cabinet meeting was held on Sunday. Special attention was paid to fuel imports at the meeting.

IndiGo ‘mishandled passengers’, flouted norms: DGCA on airline denying boarding to child with special needs

Days after an uproar over IndiGo denying boarding to a passenger with special needs on a flight from Ranchi, the DGCA’s fact-finding committee has prima facie found that the airline mishandled passengers and violated its rules. “The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations,” according to a statement issued by the DGCA.

Djokovic, son win titles on the same day, Serb dubs it a ‘sunshine double’

Novak Djokovic said his seven-year-old son Stefan had won his first tournament on the same day the Serb lifted his first crown in more than six months at the Italian Open, describing their success as a “sunshine double”. Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6(5) to triumph in Rome on Sunday, ensuring a perfect week for the world number one before the French Open starting on May 22, but the 20-times Grand Slam winner was equally pleased for his son.

Debbarma returns as Minister in Manik Saha’s Cabinet

Narendra Chandra Debbarma, president of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) collation partner, caught everyone’s attention at his oath-taking as a Cabinet Minister here on Monday. The octogenarian leader, who recently fought off his baiters and retained his position in the party, held a magnifying glass in one hand to read the paper with the oath of allegiance in the other.

Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | May 16, 2022

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of GOP senators are due to visit Helsinki on Monday for talks with Finland’s president as the previously neutral Nordic nation bordering Russia seeks NATO membership. Meanwhile, Finland will apply for membership in the NATO military alliance, the country’s president, Sauli Niinisto, confirmed on Sunday, in a historic policy shift prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Congress chintan shivir | Absence of English version of Udaipur Declaration raises eyebrows

With the absence of an English version of the Udaipur Declaration on the concluding day of the Nav Sankalp chintan shivir raising questions, Congress functionaries were hard pressed to offer an explanation on Monday. In a first, the Udaipur Declaration document was only in Hindi and the Nav Sankalp chintan shivir stood out from all the previous chintan shivirs in that sense.

Seeking refuge in ‘GotaGoGama’ — a partial journal of protest

It has been another long week in Sri Lanka. On Monday, May 9, a crowd emerged from the precinct of the Prime Minister’s official residence in Colombo and proceeded to attack two sites of protest, beating protesters, burning tents. The police showed little resistance — when they turned on their water cannons and fired tear gas, their action also served to decimate a protest ‘village’ that had been in place for a full month. In numbers, the protesters did not retaliate.

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Deepti to captain in Women’s T20 Challenge

Star Indian players Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma were on Monday named captains of the three teams for the Women’s T20 Challenge to be played in Pune from May 23. The BCCI announced 16-member squads for each of three teams -- Harmanpreet-led Supernovas, Mandhana-led Trailblazers and Deepti-led Velocity.

Farooq, Mehbooba blame The Kashmir Files for anger in Kashmir

Top leaders of the J&K-based political amalgam Gupkar alliance, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday blamed the recent movie The Kashmir Files for “infusing a wave of hatred among youth in Kashmir” and claimed the situation in Kashmir was getting bad.

ATF price hiked by 5.3%

Jet fuel prices on Monday were hiked by a steep 5.3% — the tenth straight increase this year — to an all-time high, in line with a surge in global energy prices. The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly, was hiked by ₹6,188.25 per kilolitre, or 5.29%, to ₹1,23,039.71 per kl (₹123 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Swedish lawmakers debate joining NATO as attitudes change

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on May 16 told her country’s Parliament that she sees “a historic change in our country’s security policy line” as the country prepares to seek membership of NATO. “Sweden needs formal security guarantees that come with membership in NATO,” Ms. Andersson said during a Parliamentary debate, adding that the country was acting together with neighbouring Finland. The debate is expected to be a formality as there is a clear majority of lawmakers in favour joining NATO. Sweden is expected to formally seek membership in the 30-member military alliance later on Monday.

Not long before wheels start moving on caste census: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on May 16 asserted that “it will not take long” before work began on a State-level caste-based census, which Mr. Kumar has agreed to after the inability expressed by the Centre to conduct the same on a national level. Talking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said he had also made this known to the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav who met him last week to discuss the issue.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Jamaica; to hold talks with Governor-General and Prime Minister Holness

President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived in Jamaica for a state visit, the first by any Indian President to the Caribbean country, during which he will hold talks with his counterpart Governor-General Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the entire gamut of the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries.

IPL 2022 | Must-win game for Sunrisers as they face Mumbai Indians

Their playoff chances hanging by a thread, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Tuesday. It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five.