Top news of the day: Centre termed entire globe as a unit to justify vaccine exports; Rahul Gandhi tweets poster against vaccine exports, dares Delhi Police to arrest him, and more

“Once an epidemic takes (the) form of a pandemic, its management has to be done keeping the entire globe as (a) unit,” a March 11 affidavit of the Health Ministry informed the apex court. The document sheds further light into the much criticised-move to export COVID-19 vaccines.

Challenging the arrests of 24 persons by the Delhi Police for posters that surfaced across the city questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to donate vaccines to neighbouring countries, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi posted the ‘offending’ poster on Twitter daring the police to arrest him.

The second wave of COVID-19 has left many children extremely vulnerable, particularly those who have been orphaned. Childline 1098 has recorded 51 calls between May 1 to May 12 for children whose both parents succumbed to COVID-19 , but the actual number is likely to be much higher as there are several other helplines and many cases go unreported.

Mucormycosis or black fungus infection is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes, which are present in the air and damp places. Doctors have now confirmed a rise of 50% more cases compared to that in the previous years.

Very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae would cross Gujarat’s coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district by May 18 morning, the IMD said.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni condemned the police action and visited Hisar to meet the farmers.

The manner in which the medicine was distributed leading to chaos and long wait for the relatives of patients was changed following a meeting between Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Health and Family Welfare minister M. Subramanian and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

Jonathan Zadka said he decided to personally visit Soumya Santosh’s family members to convey Israel’s sympathy in person.

Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, an army spokesman, told Israel’s Army radio on May 16 that the military targeted the home of Yehiyeh Sinwar, the most senior Hamas leader inside the territory, who is likely in hiding along with the rest of the group’s upper echelon.

Once a court recognises Air India as the alter ego of the Indian government, Cairn can seek attachment or seizure of its assets in the U.S.

Interestingly, Paine said in 2020 that Kohli is “just another player” in the Indian team who “doesn’t really bother me”.