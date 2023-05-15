May 15, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

As race for Karnataka CM post intensifies, Siddaramaiah reaches Delhi for consultations

As choosing the chief ministerial candidate has become an acid test for the Congress after its massive victory in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly polls, the party high command reportedly summoned Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to New Delhi to decide on the party’s choice for the CM’s post. Mr. Siddaramaiah on Monday (May 15) afternoon arrived in the national capital where he is likely to meet top party leaders ahead of the decision on the next Karnataka Chief Minister.

Sameer Wankhede and others accused of serious irregularities in Mumbai cruise case

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede and two other officials have been accused of serious irregularities owing to which an “independent witness” in the cruise ship case had allegedly conspired with others to extort ₹25 crore from the family of Aryan Khan, according to the First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Pilot threatens massive agitation if action not taken on his demands by month-end

Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday (May 15) threatened to launch a massive movement in Rajasthan if action on his demands is not taken by the month-end. He also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, a compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into charges of corruption he has levelled against the previous BJP government.

Centre against splitting Manipur: CM Biren Singh

The Centre has ruled out splitting Manipur on ethnic lines, Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said on May 15. He also said stern action would be taken against extremist groups under a suspension of operations (SoO) agreement for possessing weapons illegally. “We met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi yesterday (May 14) to brief him on the situation in Manipur. He expressed sadness over the incidents and said the State’s territorial integrity will not be compromised,” he told journalists in the State capital Imphal.

MEA faces tough choice as Taliban picks a new Ambassador for Delhi

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan’s decision to recall Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and appoint the current Trade Counsellor Qadir Shah as the Charge D’ Affaires (Acting Ambassador) in his place has posed a tough decision for the government’s policy on the situation in Afghanistan and its engagement with the Taliban. The tussle between the two became public on Sunday, after Afghan media outlets published a letter from Afghans based in India accusing the existing Ambassador and other officials of corruption.

Malaysia seeks to decriminalise possession, use of small amounts of drugs

Malaysia wants to introduce a law to decriminalise the possession and use of small quantities of illicit drugs, its Home Affairs Minister said on May 15, citing a need to reduce prison overcrowding. The move is the latest in a series of criminal justice reforms pursued by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Government, which abolished the mandatory death penalty and natural-life prison terms this year, and said it would seek to decriminalise suicide attempts.

Foxconn breaks ground for $500 million manufacturing plant near Hyderabad

Electronics manufacturing major and iPhone maker Apple’s supplier Foxconn broke ground on Monday for a production plant near Hyderabad, on which Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said the company will be investing $500 million. A greenfield project, the facility will create 25,000 direct jobs in its first phase itself, Mr. Rao told the groundbreaking at Kongara Kalan, in neighbouring Ranga Reddy, in the presence of Foxconn subsidiary Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) Chairman and CEO Sidney Lu and others.

If a law is drafted well, judiciary cannot overstep it: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that if a legislation is drafted well, the judiciary will not get an opportunity to overstep it. He said laws should be drafted in as simple and clear words as possible because difficult words always creates controversy. “Making a law that cannot be disputed for the next 25 years and the court does not need to intervene is a medal for drafting a good law,” Mr. Shah said. He said Article 370 of the Constitution that provided special status to the former State of Jammu and Kashmir was a temporary provision and whoever drafted the law was sharp enough to insert the phrase “temporary” in the index.

Madhya Pradesh girl cooks up her own kidnapping story after failing college exam

A 17-year-old girl, who failed in her annual undergraduate examination, escaped from Indore to neighbouring Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after faking her own kidnapping story as she feared her parents would scold her, police said on May 14. The girl, who was in the first year of a Bachelor of Arts (BA) course at a college in Indore, was handed over to her family on Saturday after being brought from Ujjain, located about 50 km from Indore, they said.

Spurious liquor deaths in Tamil Nadu | With three more deaths, toll in Marakkanam rises to 9

The death toll in the Marakkanam spurious liquor tragedy rose to nine, with three more victims who were undergoing treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital, succumbing on Monday. The deceased were identified as Kesava Velu, 70, and Vijayan, 55, both hailing from Ekkiyarkuppam and Sankar, 57, of Marakkanam. Official sources said, at present, 40 persons are undergoing treatment in Villupuram, three at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry and one at the Puducherry Government General Hospital.

Auschwitz museum begins emotional work of conserving 8,000 shoes of murdered children

In a modern conservation laboratory on the grounds of the former Auschwitz camp, a man wearing blue rubber gloves uses a scalpel to scrape away rust from the eyelets of small brown shoes worn by children before they were murdered in gas chambers. Colleagues at the other end of a long work table rub away dust and grime, using soft cloths and careful circular motions on the leather of the fragile objects. The shoes are then scanned and photographed in a neighboring room and catalogued in a database.

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Lucknow looks to halt Mumbai’s momentum in crucial clash

Mumbai Indians are on a roll in the business end of the tournament and Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to halt their momentum on a tricky pitch in the IPL in Lucknow on Tuesday (May 16). Mumbai Indians are third on the points table with 14 points and with a point less from same the number of games, LSG are holding on to the fourth spot. Both teams will be looking to get out of the danger zone as eight teams remain in the play-off contention.

Keep Rohit and Kohli fresh for Tests and ODIs, try IPL performers like Tilak, Jaiswal, Jitesh in T20Is now, says Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that it is time for stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to concentrate on Tests and ODIs letting young IPL performers like Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma and flavour of the season Yashasvi Jaiswal play T20Is. “Players like Rohit, Virat Kohli, they are proven, you know what they are all about. I would go in that (good performers in the IPL) direction so that they get the opportunities, they get the exposure, whilst you keep the Virats and the Rohits fresh for one-day cricket and Test cricket,” Shastri told ESPN Cricinfo.

Supreme Court junks plea to include details of missing persons in census

The Supreme Court on May 15 turned down a plea seeking directions to include details of missing persons from every household in the census. A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said the relief sought in the plea relates to a matter of policy. “Who are we to direct include this and include that? It is a policy issue. The court is not inclined to interfere under Article 32 of the Constitution. Dismissed,” the Bench said.

Dhoni — the ultimate outsider who became Chennai’s own

M.S. Dhoni’s influence on Chennai Super Kings has been far more than just developing an IPL team, and his approach far more holistic than focusing simply on cricket. Dhoni has always been a player who has worked to his rhythm, and as time passed, the tendency to assess the opposition for weaknesses has become more pronounced. This is Dhoni 3.0. His teammates have compensated for his almost total lack of time at the crease with the bat, but it also means the opposition has to adjust; he is not where he once used to be, batting at four or five, often barely involved in attacks until suddenly, lethally, he is.

Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, gets a release date

We had previously reported that filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is next working on a film titled Jigarthanda DoubleX starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. The release date of the film has now been announced by the makers. Sharing a promo video, the makers of Jigarthanda DoubleX announced that the film will hit theatres this Diwali.

VHP calls for peace in Manipur; demands action against ‘anti-national’ elements

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on May 15 deplored the violence in Manipur and appealed for peace in the State. In a video message, VHP national secretary general Milind Parande said not only churches but temples too have been “destroyed” during the violent clashes between two communities in the State. “The violence in Manipur is deplorable. VHP appeals for peace,” Mr. Parande said, adding, “This violence must stop immediately”.