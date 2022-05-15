The major news headlines of the day and more.

Members of the Indian men’s badminton team celebrate after defeating Indonesia in the men’s finals of the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok. | Photo Credit: AFP

India beats Indonesia 3-0 to win maiden Thomas Cup title

Brimming with confidence, India took on 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup in Bangkok on May 15, 2022 and lifted the title defeating the defending champions by 3-0.

India rejoices historic triumph in Thomas Cup badminton

From PM Modi to Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, the historic feat drew the attention of the country’s political class, sporting fraternity, entertainment industry, and the corporate sector, among others.

Sports Ministry announces ₹1 crore reward for victorious Indian men’s badminton team

“It is with pride that I announce the award of ₹1 crore to the team that Indians so much joy this weekend,” Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Congress Chintan Shivir | Sonia Gandhi announces ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in October

Ms. Gandhi said the Congress will launch a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir beginning on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Mirroring global trend, India reports spurt in Covid-linked hepatitis among children

While fresh Covid cases in India continue to be at manageable levels, doctors in India—alongside medical experts globally—grapple with a mysterious spike in unexplained hepatitis in children who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Visit to Nepal intended to further deepen ‘time-honoured’ linkages: PM Narendra Modi

In a statement, Mr. Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba again after their “productive” discussions during his visit to India last month.

Heavy rains pound Kerala, orange alert in six districts

Widespread rainfall is expected for the next four days over Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Devasahayam Pillai becomes first Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope Francis

Devasahayam was recommended for the process of Beatification by the Vatican in 2004, at the request of the Kottar diocese, Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

Objectionable online post against Sharad Pawar by actor Ketaki Chitale unfortunate: Ajit Pawar

The Constitution has guaranteed citizens the right to express and free speech but people need to keep in mind what they speak and what impact it has on society, Ajit Pawar said.

Medical students from Ukraine stage demo in Chennai, want to complete course in India

M.R. Gunasekaran, president of the Ukraine MBBS Students-Parents’ Association, said the war had put in jeopardy the future of as many as 1,896 medical students in the State.

Left parties call for week-long nationwide protests against price rise, unemployment from May 25

Left parties demand that the Union government must immediately withdraw all cess/surcharges on all petroleum products and roll back price hikes, particularly of cooking gas cylinders.

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner, says EC won’t shy away from tough calls

After taking office, Mr. Kumar said a lot had been done over the past 70 years by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free and fair elections.

Sri Lanka to probe reports of LTTE regrouping to launch attack

Sri Lanka on May 15 said it will “duly investigate” information flagged by Indian intelligence agencies — that ex-LTTE were “regrouping to launch attacks” in the island.

Russian neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO

The president and government of Finland announced on May 15 that the previously neutral Nordic country that shares a long border with Russia intends apply for membership in NATO.

RBI not ‘behind the curve’ in hiking rate; never wise to overreact to shocks: Ashima Goyal

While acknowledging that India is “especially vulnerable” to the combination of food and crude oil inflation unleashed by the Russia-Ukraine war, Ms. Goyal said rate hikes should be aligned with the economic recovery.

Explained | Why is there a fall in India’s foreign exchange reserves?

In what way is the rupee’s depreciation vis-a-vis the dollar impacting the economic situation?