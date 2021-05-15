Top news of the day: India says overall coronavirus situation stabilising; Israel destroys Gaza building that houses media outlets, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Top health officials said 10 States account for 85% of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the Prime Minister said States should be encouraged to report their COVID-19 numbers transparently “without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts”, remarks that come amid reports that many States have been under-reporting their case and fatality tallies.

This is the latest step by the Israeli military to silence reporting from the territory amid its battle with the militant group Hamas.

Kerala rains | IMD issues red alert for nine districts

17 relief camps have been opened across the State, accommodating more than 300 people.

‘There are no doctors, nurses, support staff or medicines to look after the sick’

This is the second such cessation of hostilities by the anti-talks group after 2005.

The carcasses of the 18 elephants reportedly killed by lightning in central Assam’s Nagaon district on May 13 were found in two groups 1 km apart, an official statement said.

Under a pre-set lockdown easing roadmap, most businesses in U.K. are set to resume full activity from May 17.

Named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, Zhurong has six scientific instruments including a high-resolution opography camera.

Issues such as Inclusion of petroleum products under the GST regime, levies on critical COVID-19 supplies, vaccines are to be taken up.

The move ratchets up pressure on the Union govt to pay the sum of $1.2 billion plus interest and costs that Cairn Energy was awarded by an arbitration tribunal in December.

Former Australian women’s team captain Lisa Sthalekar feels the BCCI neither checked on Veda Krishnamurthy after the twin tragedies in her family nor communicated to the bereaved India cricketer its decision to not consider her for the upcoming tour of England. Earlier this month, the middle-order India batter has lost her elder sister Vatsala Shivakumar to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus.