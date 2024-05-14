Delhi Excise scam case: AAP to be made accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

The Enforcement Directorate on May 14 contended before the Delhi High Court that it will make the Aam Aadmi Party an accused in the money laundering case stemming out of the Delhi Excise policy scam. The ED’s submission was made while opposing the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case.

Supreme Court assures listing of plea for SIT probe into electoral bonds data

The Supreme Court on May 14 assured advocate Prashant Bhushan that a petition to constitute a Special Investigation Team to investigate each instance of quid pro quo, corruption and kickbacks revealed through the disclosure of details of the electoral bonds will be listed soon for hearing. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, before whom Mr. Bhushan made an oral mentioning for early listing, said the petition was before the Chief Justice of India, who would allot a date and a Bench for it.

Former Minister H. D. Revanna released from prison

Former Minister H.D. Revanna, who got bail in the abduction case on May 13 late evening, walked out of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex on May 14 afternoon. He was welcomed by a host of JD(S) workers as he walked out of the prison. He went straight to his father and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda’s house in Padmanabhanagar, the same house from where he was arrested on May 4 evening, minutes after his anticipatory bail plea was turned down by the Special Court for Elected Representatives. The same court granted him bail on May 13 evening.

No doubt that NDA is on its way to 400 plus seats: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the rise in voting percentage from 14% in the past to 37% on May 14 in the Kashmir Valley seat of Srinagar, which went to polls in the fourth phase was the “greatest testament to the rightness of the decision” to remove Article 370. Mr. Shah said this during an interview with The Hindu. Article 370 had provisions for special status being accorded to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and which was removed in August 2019 by Parliament. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are the first set of polls on the basis of political parties since then.

Kejriwal’s personal secretary misbehaved with party MP Maliwal, admits AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s PS Bibhav Kumar “misbehaved” with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the CM’s residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said. Addressing a press conference on May 14, Mr. Singh said it is a “condemnable incident”. “Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident,” he added.

Elgar Parishad case | Supreme Court lifts stay on Bombay High Court order of bail to Navlakha

The Supreme Court on May 14 lifted the stay on an order of bail granted by the Bombay High Court to activist Gautam Navlakha, charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. A Bench headed by Justice M.M. Sundresh pointed out that Mr. Navlakha has spent more than four years in jail, is in his seventies and his trial, in all likelihood, may take “years and years to complete”.

PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 14, accompanied by NDA leaders, Chief Ministers of various NDA-ruled States, and Union Ministers, filed his nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi. “My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!” Mr. Modi, contesting from Varanasi for the third time, said before filing his nomination in a post in Hindi on social media platform X.

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre blocks more than 1,000 Skype IDs

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in collaboration with Microsoft, on May 14, has blocked more than 1,000 Skype IDs involved in blackmail, extortion and “Digital Arrests” by cyber criminals. The cyber criminals posed as officials of police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Department, Reserve Bank of India, Enforcement Directorate and other Law Enforcement Agencies.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking ban on PM Modi from elections

The Supreme Court on May 14 refused to entertain a plea seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S.C. Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.

Georgian Parliament approves divisive ‘foreign influence’ bill that sparked weeks of mass protests

The Georgian Parliament on May 14 approved in the third and final reading a divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics seeing it as a threat to democratic freedoms and the country’s aspirations to join the European Union. The bill requires media and nongovernmental organizations and other nonprofits to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

International Court of Justice to hold hearings over Israel’s Rafah attacks

The top U.N. court said it would hold hearings on May 16 and 17 over a request from South Africa to impose emergency orders on Israel to halt its Rafah offensive. The International Court of Justice in The Hague will hear lawyers from South Africa on May 16, followed by Israel’s response the next day, it said in a statement.

Pakistan to privatise all state-owned firms, except strategic enterprises: PM Sharif

Cash-strapped Pakistan will privatise all state-owned enterprises, including the loss-making Pakistan International Airlines, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on May 14, broadening the government’s initial plans to make only loss-making state firms private. The announcement to privatise state-run enterprises barring strategic ones comes a day after Pakistan started negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new long-term Extended Fund Facilitys.

Trump hush-money trial | Michael Cohen says former U.S. president was intimately involved in scheme

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was intimately involved with all aspects of a scheme to stifle stories about sex that threatened to torpedo his 2016 campaign, his former lawyer said Monday in matter-of-fact testimony that went to the heart of the former president’s hush money trial. “Everything required Mr. Trump’s sign-off,” said Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s fixer-turned-foe and the prosecution’s star witness in a case now entering its final, pivotal stretch.

Wholesale inflation hit a 13-month high in April

Inflation in India’s wholesale prices rose to a 13-month high of 1.26% in April, from 0.53% in March, owing to an uptick in food inflation and a 1.4% year-on-year rise in fuel and power prices after several months of deflation. April marks the sixth successive month that the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) has risen on a year-on-year basis, after seven months of deflation. On a month-on-month basis, the WPI was up 0.8% with primary articles and food prices rising nearly 2% in April, while manufactured products were up 0.5%.

Manika Batra becomes first Indian woman paddler to break top-25 world rankings; now at No. 24

Ace women’s table tennis player Manika Batra rose to a career-best singles ranking of 24 following her success in the Saudi Smash, becoming the first Indian woman paddler to break into the top-25 in world rankings. The 28-year-old Khel Ratna awardee, who was in 39th spot before the tournament, jumped 15 spots following her run in Jeddah, where she reached the quarterfinals. Manika, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in individual and team categories, had shocked multiple-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist China’s Wang Manyu (seeded second) on her way to the last-eight in the Saudi Smash.

IPL-17: RR vs PBKS: Rajasthans aim to clinch play-off berth in Riyan Parag’s ‘Royal’ homecoming

Riyan Parag, the hottest cricketing property to emerge from India’s north-east, is expected to get a grand welcome from his home fans when Rajasthan Royals try to ensure a safe passage into the IPL play-offs against the ousted Punjab Kings in their penultimate league game on May 15, 2024. Placed second in the 10-team table with 16 points, Royals need to ensure one win in their next two ‘home’ games in Guwahati. That will be enough to seal a last four berth.