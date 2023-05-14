May 14, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Congress deputes Sushil Kumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh, Deepak Babaria as observers for election of CLP leader in Karnataka

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, party general secretary Jitendra Singh and senior leader Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka, General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said on May 14. The meeting of the newly-elected Congress MLAs in Karnataka is underway to discuss government formation with leaders eliciting their views on the chief ministerial candidate.

Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least three

Thousands of people hunkered down on May 14 in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing the roofs off buildings and killing at least three people. The centre of Cyclone Mocha made landfall on May 14 afternoon in Myanmar’s Rakhine state near Sittwe township wind speeds up to 209 kmph, Myanmar’s Meteorological Department said. Several deaths caused by wind and rain were reported in Myanmar. A rescue team from the country’s eastern Shan state announced on its Facebook social media page that they had recovered the bodies of a couple who were buried when a landslide caused by heavy rain hit their house in Tachileik township. Local media reported that a man was crushed to death when a banyan tree fell on him in Pyin Oo Lwin township in the central Mandalay Region.

ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results declared by CISCE

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) results for 2023 at 3 p.m. on May 14, Secretary Gerry Arathoon said. “The result has been announced and can be accessed on the CAREERS portal and the board’s website,” Mr. Arathoon said. The pass percentage of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 is 98.94% and 96.93% respectively. Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.21%.

Indian Navy test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

A BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from the Indian Navy’s frontline guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao, officials said on May 14. The missile firing demonstrated the Indian Navy’s firepower at sea, they said. “INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile destroyer, successfully hit ‘bulls eye’ during her maiden BrahMos supersonic cruise missile firing,” a Navy official said. “The ship and her potent weapon, both indigenous, mark another shining symbol of ‘AatmaNirbharta’ and Indian Navy’s firepower at sea,” the official added.

Government approves 4th ‘positive indigenisation list’ of sub-systems to promote domestic defence industry

The Defence Ministry has approved a fresh list of 928 components and subsystems which will only be procured from domestic industry after a ban on their import kicks in under a staggered timeline of around five-and-a-half years. The Ministry on May 14 said the aim of the move is in sync with the government’s overall aim to promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence production. It is the fourth such “positive indigenisation list (PIL)“ comprising line replacement units, sub-systems and components used for various military platforms, equipment and weapons.

Jaipur serial blasts case | Supreme Court to hear on May 17 appeal of families of victims against acquittal of accused

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on May 17 an appeal by some of the family members of those killed in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts challenging the Rajasthan High Court verdict acquitting four men, who were handed down death penalty by a trial court in the case. A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Rajesh Bindal considered the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for some of the families of the victims of the blasts. The senior lawyer also sought a stay on the High Court’s judgement.

2020 Delhi riots case | Court pulls up SI for incomplete investigation, refers matter to police commissioner

A Delhi court has deprecated the Investigating Officer in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots for his “casual and unprofessional conduct” and referred the matter to Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora for appraisal of the investigation. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case registered by the Khajuri Khas police station under various offences, including rioting, theft, robbery and arson, against some persons. “I deem it fit to refer this matter to the Commissioner of Police in order to make an appraisal of the investigation done by SI Vipin Kumar in this case as well as…conduct of misreporting the facts to his higher officer,” the judge said in an order passed last week.

Online games of skill like rummy are not taxable as ‘betting and gambling’ under GST Act: Karnataka High Court

Giving a huge relief for companies offering online games of skills, the High Court of Karnataka has ruled that online/electronic/digital game of rummy and other online/electronic/digital game of skills are not taxable as ‘betting’ and ‘gambling’ under the Central Goods and Services (GST) Act. “The expressions, ‘betting’ and ‘gambling’ having become nomen juris, the same are applicable for the purpose of GST also and consequently, the said words, ‘betting’ and ‘gambling’ contained in Entry 6 of Schedule III to the CGST Act are not applicable to online/electronic/digital Rummy, whether played with stakes or without stakes as well as to any other online/electronic/digital games which are also substantially and preponderantly games of skill,” the Court said.

New Hampshire police say 4 people wounded in shooting at graduation party

Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting at a graduation party that wounded four people, police said. The victims who were injured in the shooting in Manchester reported just before 5 p.m. on May 13 included two women and two men, all in their 20s, who are expected to survive, police said. Manchester Police Lt. Matthew Barter said the investigation is ongoing.

Russia says two military commanders killed in east Ukraine

Russia said on May 14 that two of its military commanders had been killed in combat near the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. In a rare announcement of its losses on the battlefield, the Russian defence ministry said the commander of the 4th motorised rifle brigade, Vyacheslav Makarov, and the deputy commander of the Army Corps for military-political work, Yevgeny Brovko, had been killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Philippines places buoys in parts of South China Sea to assert sovereignty

The Philippines has placed navigational buoys within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to assert sovereignty over the disputed Spratly islands in the South China Sea, a coast guard spokesperson said on May 14. The step comes amid China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea as Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr pursues warmer ties with treaty ally the United States. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it set up five buoys carrying the national flag from May 10 to 12 in five areas within the 200-mile (322-km) zone, including the Whitsun Reef, where hundreds of Chinese maritime vessels moored in 2021.

IOA’s decision to take charge of WFI is first step in our fight for justice: wrestlers

The protesting wrestlers on May 14 termed the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) decision to take charge of all the activities of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) as the “first step” in their fight against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former WFI chief. The country’s top wrestlers, have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar for the last 22 days demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan for his alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The IOA, through its letter on May 12, asked the secretary general of WFI to hand over the official documents including financial instruments to its ad-hoc panel, making it clear the outgoing office bearers shall have no role in the running of the federation.

India lose to Chinese Taipei in Sudirman Cup opener

Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu’s gallant fight ended in agony as India made a dismal start to their Sudirman Cup campaign, going down to the formidable Chinese Taipei in the opening round in Suzhou on May 14. There was, however, no lack of fight from the Indian players as Tanisha Crasto and K. Sai Prateek started on a positive note in the mixed doubles contest but they ran out of steam in the end, losing 21-18 24-26 6-21 to world no. 30 Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang. World Number 9 H.S. Prannoy then couldn’t find his ‘A’ game, going down 19-21 15-21 to world no. 5 Chou Tien Chen as India lagged 0-2 after the first two matches.