The major news headlines of the day and more.

BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb after submitting his resignation as CM of Tripura to State Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya in Agartala. | Photo Credit: PTI

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Biplab Kumar Deb resigns as Tripura Chief Minister; Manik Saha to replace him

BJP made Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha the new Chief Minister of Tripura, succeeding Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned earlier on Saturday. Dr. Saha, the BJP’s State president, was elected the legislature party leader at a meeting at the Chief Minister’s official residence soon after Mr. Deb tendered his resignation to Governor S.N. Arya.

Congress calls for law guaranteeing MSP for crops, says want to make farmers ‘debt-free’

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress would strongly oppose any move by the government to bring back the three farm laws that were repealed earlier.

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar quits party

Announcing his decision on Facebook, Mr. Jakhar said, “Good luck and goodbye to Congress party.”

Videography survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex held peacefully, to resume on May 15: Officials

All parties, their advocates, court commissioners and videographers were present during the survey, District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

Kejriwal’s meeting with Delhi AAP MLAs on BJP’s demolition drive cancelled: Sources

The meeting to prepare a strategy to counter the anti-encroachment drives launched by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi, has been cancelled in the wake of a massive fire in Mundka in which 27 lives were lost.

Delhi fire tragedy | 29 still missing as death toll likely to rise after more charred remains found

According to the fire department, the death toll could increase to 30 as charred human remains were found in the building during cooling operations on Saturday morning.

Rules on linking Aadhaar with electoral rolls can be issued soon; sharing details voluntary: Chief Election Commissioner

“It will be voluntary. But sufficient reason will have to be given by voters for not giving their Aadhaar numbers,” Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said.

Developing countries’ climate actions contingent on delivery of finance, technology transfer: Bhupender Yadav

Participating in the BRICS high-level meeting on climate change, the Minister highlighted the relevance of the forum to jointly address climate change.

Sri Lanka eases curfew as new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe begins forming cabinet

The government lifted the curfew from 6 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Saturday until 6 p.m. A 24-hour curfew imposed on Monday had been lifted for a few hours on Thursday and Friday to allow purchase of essential supplies.

Peshawar mosque blast mastermind killed, say police

The terrorist named Hassan Shah, a resident of district Khyber, was killed in Pishtakharra of Peshawar in a joint counter-insurgency operation conducted by Peshawar police and the Counter-Terrorism Department of Pakistan.

India restricts export of wheat

The decision was taken on Friday, in view of the “sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors”, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has informed.

G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia

The Group of Seven leading economies have warned that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries.

Chennai returns to international tennis map with 2022 WTA 250 tour

The TN government will be the lead sponsor for the $250,000 event — India’s first-ever WTA 250 tournament.

History beckons as India take on formidable Indonesia in Thomas Cup Final

Defending champions Indonesia have been the team to beat in the competition, but the Indian men’s team has shown its mettle by bringing down mighty Malaysia and Denmark to make its first-ever final.

IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans eye top-2 finish with win over out-of-reckoning Chennai Super Kings

Lying at the second-last spot, defending champions CSK are out of the competition and will play for pride in their remaining two games.