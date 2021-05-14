Top news of the day: Don’t stop COVID-19 patient ambulances at borders, HC directs Telangana government; Sputnik V to cost ₹995 a dose in India, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Telangana government not to stop ambulances of other States ferrying COVID-19 patients from entering Telangana for medical treatment. The order should be communicated to the police officers who were stopping ambulances at the State borders immediately, the HC said. The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, after hearing a PIL petition.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday visited areas of Assam bordering West Bengal and said it was a matter of shame that the people of West Bengal had to take shelter in adjoining States to escape violence. “Nothing can be more shameful for us than people of West Bengal taking shelter in other States,” Mr Dhankhar said, speaking to journalists in Siliguri.

Sputnik V joined India’s immunisation programme against COVID-19 when the first dose of the Russian vaccine was administered in Hyderabad on Friday. The maximum retail price of the imported vaccine is Rs.995.40 per dose.

District administrations in Kerala have scrambled to deal with a potential rainfall-related emergency with the turbulent weather conditions over the Arabian Sea expected to trigger torrential rains over the next few days.

The Iron Dome aerial defence system just intercepted a Hamas Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that crossed from Gaza into Israel, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said around 1 p.m. IST on Friday morning on social media. IDF said on Thursday that in the last three days, Hamas has fired more than 1,500 rockets from Gaza all the way into Israel. The night sky over Israel has been ablaze with interceptor missiles from Iron Dome shooting down the incoming rockets in the sky.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said both the number of daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the Capital had declined but the city’s battle against the coronavirus was yet to be won.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Maharashtra government should file a review petition in the Supreme Court to increase the 50 % ceiling on reservation.

The government is "pro-actively" looking at best possible options around WhatsApp new privacy rules, a senior Ministry of Electronics and IT official said on Thursday. WhatsApp had set May 15 for its users to accept a change in privacy policy but later scrapped the deadline for users to accept the controversial update.

For Australia batsman and CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has recovered from COVID-19 and is likely to fly back home on Sunday where he will be doing his quarantine. Meanwhile, India Test keeper Wriddhiman Saha has again tested positive and remains in isolation with an eye on joining the squad bio-bubble in Mumbai on May 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern that the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading to rural areas but asserted that the government was working on a “war footing” to tackle the crisis. Striking an emotional note, he said people had lost their near and dear ones to the “invisible enemy” of coronavirus. “The pain that the countrymen have endured for some time, the pain that many people have gone through, I want to say that I feel your pain,” he stated.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition seeking protection to a live-in couple, saying, “if such protection as claimed is granted, the entire social fabric of society would get disturbed”. The petitioners, a 21-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl from Haryana's Jind district, had approached the court for protection of their ‘life and liberty’ from her relatives as they allegedly faced intimidation from her family since their elopement.