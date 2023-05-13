May 13, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Karnataka Assembly elections | Congress makes a comeback, Rahul Gandhi thanks people, cadre

The Congress is striding forward with 132 wins and leads in four seats as votes were counted on May 13 for the Karnataka Assembly polls. As per Election Commission of India data at 7.35 p.m., the BJP has won 63 seats and is leading in two more. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Karnataka, party leaders and workers for the victory. He also said that the five poll guarantees, which his party promised in their manifesto, will be fulfilled. Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the Congress. “Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations,” he tweeted.

BJP wins big in U.P. local body polls, Yogi says win signifies voters’ faith in BJP

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh on May 13 registered a resounding victory in Urban Local Body polls winning all the 17 Mayoral seats and winning or leading a majority of 1,420 councillors seats in Municipal Corporations, members seats across Nagar Panchayats and Nagar Palika Parishads. Out of 544 Nagar Panchayat chairman seats, the BJP won 30 and is leading on more than 200 as per the latest available data, while out of 1,420 councillors seat in Municipal Corporations the party has won or is leading on more than half the seats. In the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, out of 100 seats whose results have been declared the BJP won 56, Samajwadi Party (SP) 16, independents 19, while the Congress won four seats, AIMIM and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won two seats each.

U.P. bypolls | BJP ally Apna Dal (S) won Suar, leads big in Chhanbey

BJP-ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) candidate Rinki Kol on May 13 defeated Samajwadi Party’s Kirti Kol to win the bypoll to the Chhanbey (SC) assembly seat here by a margin of 9,587 votes. While Rinki Kol polled 76,203 votes, Kirti Kol bagged 66,616 votes in a keenly contested electoral battle. Voting for the Chhanbey assembly seat was held on May 10. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) candidate secured 46.7 per cent of the votes polled, while the SP candidate’s vote share stood at 40.82 per cent, according to the Election Commission.

Jalandhar bypoll results | People of Punjab have voted of politics of work and defeated dynasty politics: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party chief and New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 13 said that AAP’s win in the Jalandhar by-poll was an unprecedented victory. “The constituency has been a stronghold of the Congress and AAP has won it. Last year the AAP government was formed in Punjab and the first year is always difficult for a new government. The whole of Punjab’s mood is captured in the Jalandhar result and people of Punjab have given a stamp of approval to the AAP government in Punjab and they believe that we are doing good work in the State,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Odisha bypoll | BJD candidate registers landslide victory over BJP rival in Jharsuguda

The Biju Janata Dal on May 13 registered a landslide victory in by-election for the Jharsuguda Assembly segment, which was lying vacant following murder of then Health and Family Minister Naba Kishore Das. Deepali Das, daughter of the slain leader and BJD candidate, defeated Bharatiya Janata Party Tankadhar Tripathy by a huge margin of 48,721 votes. Ms. Das secured 1,07,198 votes while her nearest rival Mr. Tripathy got 58,477 votes. Congress candidate Tarun Pandey trailed at distant third with only 4496 votes.

NIA arrests one person in 2021 Thane fake currency case

The NIA on May 13 arrested one person in the 2021 fake currency case in Naupada, Thane. According to the Central agency, searches conducted at six locations led to 33-year-old Mohammad Fayaaz, a resident of Mumbai. Twelve sharp-edged swords and other incriminating material linking him to the case were found in his custody. Co-accused Riyaz and Nasir are currently in judicial custody for counterfeiting Indian currency notes of ₹2,000 denomination.

BJP leaders hold dharnas; recite Hanuman Chalisa on Jaipur blasts anniversary

Holding the Congress government in Rajasthan responsible for the acquittal of the accused in the Jaipur serial blasts case, the BJP on May 13 held dharnas and recited Hanuman Chalisa in parts of the city to mark the 15th anniversary of the bombings. A series of blasts on May 13, 2008, killed 71 people and left 180 injured in Jaipur. Bombs went off one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate.

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against “misleading advertisements” impersonating his attributes

In the complaint, Sachin alleged that the advertisements have been used unauthorisedly to mislead citizens to buy products and services online. “At SRT Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. (SRTSM), we have noticed that there have been attempts to impersonate Mr Sachin Tendulkar’s attributes in an unauthorised manner, for selling products and services not associated with him. These are being done with a deliberate and malicious intention of misleading gullible citizens to buy unauthorised products and services online,” SRTSM said in a statement.

Cyclone Mocha heads to Bangladesh, Myanmar coasts, threatening refugees

A powerful storm Cyclone Mocha packing winds of up to 175 kmph barrelled towards the coasts of eastern Bangladesh and Myanmar on May 13, threatening around a million Rohingya refugees and others living in low-lying areas. After brewing in the Bay of Bengal for days, Cyclone Mocha is likely to intensify further and make landfall between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Myanmar on May 14, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a bulletin. Cox’s Bazar, a southeastern border district, is where more than a million Rohingya refugees live, most having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

No question of imposing martial law: Pakistan Army after political turmoil

Pakistan’s Army has ruled out the possibility of imposing martial law in the country amidst the political turmoil and deteriorating law and order situation, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying Army chief General Asim Munir and the entire military leadership believe in democracy. The remarks of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry came after an almost four-day political turmoil erupted due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, in which Army’s installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, were also targeted.

Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine before possible visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Germany will provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition, the government said on May 13. The announcement came as preparations were under way in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine. “Germany will provide all the help it can, as long as it takes,” he said.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza trade fire; 2 Palestinians killed in West Bank raid

Israel and Palestinian militants unleashed salvos of fire for a fifth day on May 13, with the Islamic Jihad militant group launching dozens more rockets and the Israeli military pounding targets inside the Gaza Strip. There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza or Israel on Saturday. But in a reminder of the combustible situation in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military raided the Balata refugee camp near the northern city of Nablus, sparking a firefight that killed two Palestinians. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the two as 32-year-old Said Mesha and 19-year-old Adnan Araj.

IPL 2023: CSK vs KKR | Chennai eyes two points to improve play-off chances; Kolkata in must-win situation

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match in Chennai on May 14 aiming for a win and strengthen their chances of sealing a play-offs berth. The Super Kings with 15 points (12 matches) are better placed to go through to the next stage, while Knight Riders (10 points) need to win their two remaining games and hope other results go their way.