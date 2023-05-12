May 12, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Adani-Hindenburg row | Supreme Court confirms receipt of J. Sapre panel report

The Supreme Court on May 12 said it will use the weekend to pour over the report submitted by an expert committee led by former of apex court judge, Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, on Hindenburg Foundation’s allegations of manipulation of share prices and fraud against the Adani group before taking a call on a request by Securities and Exchange Board to grant it a “minimum” of six months to complete its investigation. “We have received Justice Sapre’s report in the Registry. We did not have the time to read it. We will read it during the weekend and list your [SEBI] application for Monday,” a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and advocate Pratap Venugopal, representing the market regulator.

SC stays promotion of 68 judicial officers in Gujarat

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the promotion of 68 judicial officers in Gujarat, including that of Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Hasmukhbhai Varma, who had convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment. A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah said the promotion of the judicial officers was in violation of the “merit-cum-seniority principle”. Two senior civil judge cadre officers, Ravikumar Maheta and Sachin Prataprai Mehta, had approached the apex court against the selection of the 68 judicial officers to the higher cadre of district judges.

SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief: Delhi Police to court

The Delhi Police on Friday informed a special court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh. The submission was made before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in response to the court’s earlier order directing the police to file a stratus report.

The Kerala Story row | SC seeks response of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Government

The Supreme Court on May 12 sought replies of the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Governments on a plea of the producers of The Kerala Story challenging the ban in the two States. A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha questioned the West Bengal government saying the film is being screened in the rest of the country without any problem and there appears to be no reason for the ban.

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to U.K.-based journalist’s plea challenging OCI card cancellation

The Delhi High Court on May 12 asked the Centre to respond to a plea by a U.K.-based Indian-origin journalist challenging cancellation of her OCI card for her alleged involvement in “detrimental propaganda against the Indian Government”. Justice Prathiba M. Singh issued notice to the ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs and the High Commission of India in London on the petition filed by 82-year-old Amrit Wilson.

North-east riots: court acquits three citing lack of evidence

A court here has acquitted three men in a 2020 north-east Delhi riots case about vandalism at two properties citing the lack of evidence. While acquitting Dinesh Yadav, Sandeep and Tinku, Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said the statements made by prosecution witnesses were “based on hearsay only”. The case was based on an FIR lodged at the Gokalpuri police station in February 2020 based on the complaints of Aakil Saifi and Irfan about a mob vandalising their properties. The accused were identified by the testimonies of the victims and eyewitnesses.

Top Rajasthan Congress leaders in huddle over Pilot’s march against corruption

Top leaders in the Congress’ Rajasthan unit went into a huddle on May 12 to chalk out a strategy to tackle the challenge thrown by Sachin Pilot, who has launched a foot march against corruption in the State. Senior party leaders, including the Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and co-in-charges Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin, Amrita Dhawan and Virendra Rathore were present at a meeting at the party’s Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Road office during which they are likely to discuss Mr. Pilot’s march.

Delhi excise scam | Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till June 2

A Delhi court on May 12 extended, till June 2, the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge M.K. Nagpal extended Sisodia’s custody after the former Delhi deputy chief minister was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody.

Khalistan referendum event cancelled by city council in Australia’s Sydney

A city council in Sydney has cancelled a Khalistan propaganda event planned for next month due to security reasons, a media report said on May 11. Acting on security agencies’ advice, permission for the event organised by the ‘Sikhs For Justice’ group in Blacktown City was revoked by the city council, The Australia Today newspaper reported.

Islamabad HC grants two-week bail to Imran Khan in corruption case

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court on May 12 granted bail to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for two weeks in a corruption case. A Division Bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the Al-Qadir trust corruption case, a day after the Supreme Court termed Khan’s arrest from the IHC premises on Tuesday as “invalid and unlawful”. Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan arrived at the court for his pre-arrest bail in a graft case amid tight security and underwent the biometric identification process and other formalities.

China to send special envoy to Ukraine, Russia as part of peace efforts

China is sending a special envoy to Ukraine and Russia starting next week in an effort to help reach a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, its Foreign Ministry said on May 12. Li Hui, who is China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs and a former Ambassador to Moscow, will also visit Poland, France, and Germany, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Zelenskyy barred from addressing ‘nonpolitical’ Eurovision Song Contest

This weekend’s Eurovision Song Contest will have Ukrainian flags, Ukrainian musicians and Ukrainian fans — but not the country’s wartime leader. Organisers rejected a request from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a video address to the final of the pan-continental music competition on May 13. He was expected to urge the world continue its support for Ukraine’s fight to repel Russian invasion. The European Broadcasting Union, which runs Eurovision, said that letting Mr. Zelenskyy participate would breach “the nonpolitical nature of the event.”

Retail inflation slides to 4.7% in April; IIP grows just 1.1% in March

India’s retail inflation slid to 4.7% in April, staying below the Reserve Bank of India’s 6% tolerance threshold for price rise for the second successive month, aided by the base effects from last April when it had hit a eight-year high of 7.8%. The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.66% in March 2023 and 7.79% in the year-ago period. Retail inflation in April is the lowest since October 2021 when it was at 4.48%.

IPL 2023 | SRH batters gear up for Lucknow spin test

Lucknow Super Giants will be itching to get back to winning ways against a buoyant Sunrisers Hyderabad with young wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi holding the key in a must-win IPL game in Hyderabad on May 13. LSG, having lost two of their last three matches, will take a huge step forward if they happen to get past Aiden Markram’s team, which is languishing in ninth place in the 10-team table. The spin troika will have its task cut out against a Hyderabad line-up whose batting will be dependant on their three overseas recruits — Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Glenn Phillips.