Gotabaya Rajapaksa appoints Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister

This is the sixth time Mr. Wickremesinghe, 73, has been appointed to the office — he has never finished a full term — and will have the task of arresting the devastating impact of the island’s economic downturn.

Sri Lanka court bans former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, allies from leaving country

The Fort Magistrate’s Court asked them to surrender their passports due to the investigations taking place on the attacks on the GotaGoGama and MynaGoGama peaceful protest sites on May 9.

Allahabad High Court rejects plea seeking to open 20 rooms of Taj Mahal

The Lucknow bench pulled up the lawyer of petitioner Rajneesh Singh, who is the media in-charge of the BJP’s Ayodhya unit, for filing the PIL in a ‘casual’ manner.

Gyanvapi mosque: Court rejects plea to change official, survey to be completed by May 17

The court also directed for the completion of the survey by May 17 and submission of its report, Abhay Nath Yadav, who is representing the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, said.

Karnataka government takes ordinance route to implement “anti-conversion law”

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December last year. However, it is pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP is one short of majority.

Citizens, students going abroad can take precautionary dose, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Mr. Mandaviya said that the new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal.

Rajiv Kumar to take over as Chief Election Commissioner on May 15

Mr. Kumar has been a member of the three-person Election Commission of India since September 1, 2020.

President Joe Biden co-hosts 2nd global COVID Summit as U.S. nears 1 million deaths

The President called on Congress to provide more funding for testing, vaccines and treatments, something lawmakers have been unwilling to deliver so far.

Finland entry will be ‘smooth and swift’: NATO chief

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin expressed support for NATO membership — in defiance of warnings from Moscow — and a formal statement on joining is expected on Sunday.

North Korea fires three ballistic missiles toward sea

Japan’s Defence Ministry said the projectile fired by North Korea was a possible ballistic missile. It gave no other details.

Inflation soars near 8-year high to 7.8% in April

The Consumer Food Price Index jumped to 8.4% from 7.7% in March, with food prices rising at a faster clip of 8.5% in rural India.

Data | Hitting record lows: What is driving the rupee’s fall?

On Monday, the Indian rupee slumped to an all-time low of 77.36 against the U.S. dollar. Foreign outflows and elevated oil prices have accelerated the rupee’s fall.

Campbell Wilson is Air India CEO

Mr. Wilson, 50, is the CEO of Scoot, the wholly owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA). He has over 26 years of experience in the aviation industry across full-service and budget carriers.

IPL 2022 | Riding high on momentum, Bangalore could be too strong for inconsistent Punjab

Having put up complete performances in their last two games, RCB seemed to have figured out their best combination.

Uber Cup: Sindhu-led India loses to Thailand in quarterfinals

World No. 7 Sindhu was off colour for the second consecutive day as she squandered one-game lead to go down 21-18 17-21 12-21 against Intanon, ranked eighth, in a 59-minute first women’s singles match.