The major news headlines of the day and more.

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Supreme Court freezes British-era sedition law till it is re-examined

Supreme Court restrains the Centre and States from registering FIRs, continuing any investigations or taking any coercive measures under the sedition law.

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

Justice Rajiv Shakdher struck down Exception 2 of Section 375 Indian Penal Code (IPC), which decriminalises marital rape. On the other hand, Justice C. Hari Shankar upheld the validity of the controversial provision in rape law, saying it was based on “intelligible differentia”. In view of the split verdict, the High Court has permitted the parties involved in the case to approach the Supreme Court over the issue.

Cyclone Asani | Andhra Pradesh CM directs officials to ramp up relief measures

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the Collectors of all coastal districts to be on a high alert to the impact of cyclone Asani, which weakened but is still likely to cause heavy rains in the state.

Literary award for Mamata begins to draw protests

On May 9, the 161st birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, that the West Bengal government announced it was instituting a new award, to be given once in three years, to honour those enriching Bengali literature, and that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as the author of a poetry collection titled Kobita Bitan, would be its first recipient.

Case of ‘Khalistan flag’ cracked, one arrested: Himachal police

“The State Police have made a major breakthrough in the Dharamsala State Assembly episode by apprehending one accused [person] from the neighbouring State of Punjab this morning [Wednesday]. The State Police, in this process, has followed the ‘rule of law’ and ‘due process’ and got the ‘search and arrest warrant’ from the competent court in Dharamshala,” Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in New Delhi.

U.S. House approves $40 billion in Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request

The measure sailed to passage by a lopsided 368-57 margin, providing $7 billion more than Biden’s request from April and dividing the increase evenly between defense and humanitarian programmes.

EU lifts mask requirement for air travel as pandemic ebbs

European Union authorities say the bloc will no longer require masks to be worn at airports and on planes starting next week amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Sri Lanka crisis | Indian High Commission rejects reports of Mahinda Rajapaksa and family fleeing to India

The whereabouts of Mr. Rajapaksa is being speculated since his resignation on May 9. It was reported that Mr. Rajapaksa left his office-cum-official residence, Temple Trees, on May 10.

Technical level discussions with Sri Lanka will continue: IMF

The IMF said that it remains committed to assisting Sri Lanka in line with its policies, the Colombo Gazette news portal reported.

SEBI notifies rules to strengthen regulatory framework for Collective Investment Scheme

The markets regulator has mandated a minimum of 20 investors and a subscription amount of at least ₹20 crore for each Collective Investment Scheme.

Passenger vehicle wholesales down 3.8%; two-wheelers up 15% in April: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales does not include data from BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors and Volvo Auto.

Hopefully, AB de Villiers will be back at RCB next year in some capacity: Kohli

AB de Villiers had been a big part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore family before he retired from all forms of cricket last year.