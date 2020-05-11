Top news of the day: Indian Railways announces new norms for rail travel; Rajasthan government allows movement of people without pass amidst COVID-19 pandemic, and more

The Health Ministry has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases, stating the isolation for patients will end after 17 days of the onset of symptoms (or date of sampling, for pre-symptomatic cases) and if there is no fever for 10 days. The ICMR also issued a guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 deaths to create robust data.

Also read: COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Interactive: Tracking COVID-19 in India | The Hindu’s e-book on COVID-19 now available for download in multiple Indian languages

Railways has issued new protocols for passengers for travel from May 12, saying no linen will be provided to them, only packaged food and hand-sanitisers will be made available, and travellers are required to reach stations at least 90 minutes before departure.

As India registered a record jump of 4,213 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the government on Monday said some relatively large outbreaks have been noticed in particular locations and it is important to focus on containment efforts to ensure that the country does not reach the community transmission stage.

Saudi Arabia, which under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been trying to diversify its economy away from oil and expand its regional influence through aggressive foreign policy posturing, has run into trouble with the economy hit by the double crises of the coronavirus pandemic and the oil price crash.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is stable but is being investigated to rule out causes of fever, a Congress functionary said on Monday, quoting All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) sources.

In a joint letter to President Ramnath Kovind, eight political parties have condemned the recent arrests of activists and students in connection with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) movement at a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rajasthan government on May 11 allowed movement of people within the districts and to other districts in the State without pass, while relaxing the guidelines with new exemptions for travel from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The exemption will not be available in the areas where curfew has been clamped after the detection of a large number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The Indian Railways, which has so far run about 468 Shramik Special trains, has now decided to run such trains with three stops in the destination State. Currently, these trains are run from one point to another without any stoppages.

World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan on Monday commended India for keeping the coronavirus cases and deaths very low compared to other countries and said it will play an important role in the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

The Jammu and Kashmir government’s orders do not reveal any reason for making mobile 4G Internet inaccessible across the Union Territory (UT), the Supreme Court said in an order on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the protection to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami against any coercive action and reserved its verdict on his plea seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making some remarks during his news show.

The French Open, which was postponed to September from May due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, could be held without fans, the organisers of the claycourt Grand Slam have said.