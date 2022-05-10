The major news headlines of the day and more.

Security personnel walk past a burned vehicle along a road, a day after they were torched by protesters in Colombo on May 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP



Sri Lanka gives emergency powers to military, police after clashes kill many

Sri Lanka gave emergency powers on May 10 to its military and police to detain people without warrants, after a day of clashes that killed eight people and injured more than 200, in violence that prompted Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign.

India guided by Sri Lankan people’s interests, says MEA

In its first reaction to days of violence that led to the resignation of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the government on Tuesday said that India will be guided by the “best interests” of the Sri Lankan people, in a statement that made no mention of the Rajapaksa government itself.

Civilian dies, militants flee from Shopian encounter site

The civilian’s family has demanded a probe into the circumstances under which he died.

Centre changing goalposts on ‘minority’ tag leaves Supreme Court fuming

On March 25, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in an affidavit, told the court that both the Centre and States had “concurrent power” to notify minorities. It had even said that States could also recognise a community as a minority at the individual State level.

Mohali blast | Punjab Police suspect TNT in projectile fired at Intelligence Wing HQ

Punjab Director General of Police V. K. Bhawra said on May 10 that the explosives used, appeared to be Trinitrotoluene (TNT). No one was present in the room where the projectile hit on evening of May 9, shattering a few windowpanes.

Cyclone Asani to weaken by May 11 morning; several flights cancelled from Visakhapatnam

The severe cyclonic storm Asani over west-central and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal moved west northwestwards with a speed of 5 km/hour during the past six hours and lay centred over the same region, 260 km southeast of Kakinada and 300 km south of Visakhapatnam, 490 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 570 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) on Tuesday morning.

Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among 4 Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize for ‘images of COVID-19’s toll in India’

Siddiqui and his colleagues Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave from the Reuters news agency won The Pulitzer Prize for “images of COVID’s toll in India”.

Opinion | Fifty years on, the Simla Agreement has run its course

It did not live up to its initial promise — now amid rising instability, it is important for India to keep channels of communication open with Pakistan.

More than eight million people internally displaced in Ukraine: United Nations

The figure for the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) as of May 3, issued by the U.N.’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM), is up from the estimate of 7.7 million that the IOM gave as of April 17.

Satellite images raise prospect of new class of Chinese submarine

A Pentagon report in November 2021 said the Chinese Navy was likely to build a new attack submarine in the next few years.

Cotton textile exports in 2021-22 touch $15.29 billion

Need to watch sustainability of growth as there are supply chain constraints: Texprocil official.

Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma passes away

Along with celebrated flautist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, he also composed music for many Hindi films.

IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals aim to bounce back against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals are fifth in the table while Rajasthan Royals are third.

FIFA says Brazil and Argentina must replay abandoned World Cup qualifier

In one of the most bizarre scenes during the qualifying programme for the 2022 World Cup, Brazilian health officials came onto the field minutes after kickoff last September to dispute the quarantine status of some Argentina players.