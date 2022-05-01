The major news headlines of the day and more.

India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues hit a fresh high of ₹1,67,540 crore in April.

April GST kitty goes past ₹1.67 lakh crore

Overall GST revenues were 20% higher than a year ago, and 17.9% higher than March 2022 collections of ₹1,42,095 crore.

All electric vehicle fire incidents will be probed, says Transport Secretary Giridhar Aramane

Mr. Aramane said an expert panel that has been formed to enquire into the matter has not submitted its report.

Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP to work with BTP of tribal leader Chhotu Vasava, says Kejriwal

Mr. Kejriwal said while the ruling BJP and opposition Congress stand with the rich, he stands with the state’s poor people.

Geopolitical situation changing fast, utmost priority is to ensure high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief

“Utmost priority would be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face current, contemporary and future challenges across the spectrum of conflict,” Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande said.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra takes charge as new Foreign Secretary

Mr. Kwatra was serving as India’s envoy to Nepal before assuming the charge of the Foreign Secretary.

Patiala clashes: Key accused among three arrested

Inspector General of Police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said, “The main accused Barjinder Singh Parwana has been arrested from Mohali.”

Dean removed after medical students take ‘Charak Shapath’ in Madurai

Tamil Nadu’s Department of Health and Family Welfare said that replacing the Hippocratic Oath, taken for long by students joining medical course and doctors getting into practice, was condemnable.

P.C. George arrested for hate speech, gets bail

Mr. George said that he has been asked by the Magistrate not to interfere with the investigation, not to influence witnesses or make any hate speeches or get involved in any controversies.

Europe faces many challenges and choices, says PM Modi ahead of visit

“My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices,” Mr. Modi said.

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine President

Ms. Pelosi is the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia’s war began more than two months ago.

Cash-strapped Pakistan gets $8 billion in financial support from Saudi Arabia

Pakistan secured the deal during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia.

Explained | Why are electric vehicles catching fire?

The Union Government has constituted an expert panel to probe the recent series of battery explosions in electric vehicles (EVs).

ATF price hiked by 3.22% to record high

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was hiked by ₹3,649.13 per kilolitre, or 3.22%, to ₹1,16,851.46 per kl (₹116.8 per litre) in the national capital.

It was really unfair, I could have played the final: Sindhu on controversial point penalty at BAC

Leading 14-11 in the second game after having won the first game, Sindhu was handed a point penalty for taking too much time to serve between points.