Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing | No official communication but Canada informed about arrest of 3 Indian nationals: Centre

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on May 9 said that there was no official communique from Canada regarding the arrest of three Indian nationals there in connection with the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed during a press briefing that Canada has, however, informed about the arrest of three Indian nationals arrested in the case and said no further information was available.

Dushyant Chautala’s JJP seeks floor test in Haryana as BJP loses majority

In light of the three Independent MLAs withdrawing support to the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana earlier this week, the Jannayak Janta Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on May 9 wrote to the Governor saying that his party did not support the BJP government and was open to back any other political party in the State for government formation. Mr. Chautala, the senior national vice-president of the JJP, also sought directions to the BJP government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Controversy erupts in J&K as police orders rescheduling of political activities in Sopore

A senior police officer’s order seeking the rescheduling of political activities in North Kashmir’s Sopore has sparked a controversy with the National Conference accusing the UT administration of bias and obstructing a fair electoral process. On May 8, the officer of Senior Superintendent of Police in Sopore, Divya D., issued an official directive to the additional district magistrate, outlining the rescheduling of various political activities in the area. The order specified the postponement of a car rally from May 9 to May 18, and the rescheduling of a political rally in Rafiabad from May 10 to May 18, while no new date was provided for a May 12 gathering in Behrampora — all of which would see the participation of NC leader Omar Abdullah, who has been actively campaigning in the region.

Centre jailed, slapped UAPA on locals for Kashmir peace narrative: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the Centre jailed people and slapped Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on them to achieve a narrative of peace in Kashmir. “The Centre is using different tactics, which include jailing youth and slapping draconian laws like UAPA to achieve peace in Kashmir. Efforts are made on a daily basis to disempower the people of J&K from 2019,” Ms. Mufti, who was campaigning for PDP candidate Waheed-ur-Rehmaan Parra in Budgam, said.

Muslims cannot claim rights in live-in relationship when having spouse: Allahabad HC

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on May 8 said that Muslims cannot claim rights in a live-in relationship when they have a living spouse, as such a relationship is not permitted under the tenets of Islam. A bench of justices A.R. Masoodi and A.K. Srivastava-I made the observations while hearing a writ petition by Sneha Devi and Mohd. Shadab Khan, who were seeking protection from police action after the woman’s parents filed a kidnapping case against Mr. Khan, and directed that Ms. Devi be sent to her parents under security.

2020 Delhi riots | Delhi court grants bail to ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

A court in New Delhi has granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Husain in one of the 2020 Delhi riots cases, saying his role in it was “remote in nature” and he has already spent over three years in custody. Hussain will, however, continue to be behind bars as he is an accused in other rioting cases, including the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal conflagration and a money laundering case related to funding it.

TMC lodges complaint against Suvendu Adhikari, others over Sandeshkhali ‘sting video’

The Trinamool Congress on May 9 lodged a complaint to the Election Commission of India against the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, and others over the Sandeshkhali issue. The TMC has filed a complaint after leaders confessed on camera that the Sandeshkhali rape accusations were concocted. Earlier, the TMC held a protest march in Sandeshkhali’s Trimohini area against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged conspiracy against women in the riverine island after a sting operation revealed that the BJP was involved in scripting the entire incident.

Navi Mumbai police register FIR against three persons over video on Hemant Karkare

The Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against three persons on charges of promoting enmity between different groups through a video on former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare, an official said on May 9. The complainant, Suresh Rama Gaikwad (49) from Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, told the police that the accused made the video, ‘Salute to Hemant Karkare (Based on true Event)‘, and posted it on YouTube which he saw on April 22.

Russia accuses U.S. of meddling in India’s internal affairs, ‘complicating’ Lok Sabha elections

The U.S. has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the murder plot of a Khalistani terrorist in that country, Russia has said, as it accused Washington of meddling in India’s domestic affairs and the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In November last year, U.S. federal prosecutors charged an Indian national with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Seven workers killed in terrorist attack in Gwadar port: police

At least seven workers were killed in a terrorist attack by unknown gunmen on May 9 in Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar in the restive Balochistan province. According to Gwadar Police Station Station House Officer Mohsin Ali, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a residential quarter near the Gwadar Fish Harbour in the Surbandar area, leaving seven dead and one injured, Geo News reported. The police official said that the dead and injured individuals used to work in a barbershop in the area and belonged to district Khanewal in Punjab.

Sri Lanka to hold presidential election between September 17 and October 16

Sri Lanka will hold presidential election between September 17 and October 16, the country’s top electoral body announced on May 9. In a notice signed by its chairman R.M.A.L. Ratnayake, the Election Commission said it will call for nominations to hold the Presidential election within the specified timeframe in terms of the provisions of the Constitution, according to local media reports. It said that the presidential election will be held on a day between September 17 and October 16.

Cabin crew strike | Air India Express issues termination letters to 25 members

Air India Express issued termination letters to nearly 25 cabin crew members late night on May 8 after over 200 of them reported “sick” to protest against alleged discriminatory practices following the airline’s merger with erstwhile AirAsia India. On the third day of the stir, the airline said that it will be cancelling 85 flights and Air India will operate on 20 of its routes to support Air India Express. In one of the letters addressed to a cabin crew informing him of his immediate termination, the airline said, “your act of reporting sick for work amounts to a concerted action with a common understanding to not operate the flight and disrupt services of the company. This is not only in violation of the applicable laws but also violates the Air India Express Limited Employees’ Service Rules.”

United World Wrestling suspends Bajrang Punia; SAI approves his training stint abroad but wrestler cancels trip

Wrestling’s world governing body UWW has suspended Bajrang Punia till the end of this year following NADA’s decision to hand him a provisional suspension for refusing to undergo a dope test. However, in a rather surprising decision, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sanctioned close to ₹9 lakh for his training abroad despite being well aware of NADA’s order. Bajrang, one of the country’s most successful wrestlers, was suspended by NADA on April 23 after being served a whereabouts failure notice on April 18.

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Paris Olympic flame’s journey across the country

Torchbearers are to carry the Olympic flame through the streets of France’ southern port city of Marseille, one day after it arrived on a majestic three-mast ship for the welcoming ceremony. The torch begins its 11-week journey across the country with about 10,000 bearers passing through more than 450 towns until the Games’ opening ceremony in Paris on July 26. Former soccer player Basile Boli, who played with the Marseille team in the 1990s, will launch Thursday’s first relay from Notre Dame de la Garde basilica that overlooks Marseille and the Mediterranean. Basketball player Tony Parker was to take his turn in the relay later Thursday. A fencing champion, a skateboarder, a Michelin-starred chef and a comedian were also chosen to carry the flame.

