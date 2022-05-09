The major news headlines of the day and more.

Supporters of Sri Lanka‘s ruling party destroy tents belonging to anti-government demonstrators, during a clash between the two groups, in front of the Prime Minister’s official residence. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa sends his resignation to President

Should the President accept it, the Cabinet will stand dissolved as per Sri Lanka’s constitution.

NIA conducts raids in 20 locations in Mumbai connected with Dawood Ibrahim

The Central agency is reported to have raided premises in Bandra, Nagpada, Borivali, Goregaon, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazaar, Parel, Santacruz.

SC refuses to stay anti-encroachment drives in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Sangam Vihar

Though the court would definitely intervene in case of unauthorised demolitions, it said it cannot be expected to protect illegal encroachments on public roads and pavements from “routine drives”.

Court issues notice to Rana couple after police seek bail cancellation

Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat moved an application before the same Bench and pointed out that the couple had violated the bail condition of speaking to the media about the case.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident might not have occurred had Union Minister Ajay Mishra not threatened farmers: Allahabad HC

The court made the observation while rejecting the bail pleas of four co-accused of prime accused Ashish Mishra, the Minister’s son, in the killing of four farmers and one journalist on October 3, 2021 in Tikonia.

Cyclone Asani | Odisha plans evacuation

Distant warning signal 2 (asking ships not to come near the coast) has been hoisted in all ports in Odisha in view of the approaching severe cyclone.

Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal in money-laundering probe

Pooja Singhal has been asked to depose before the investigation officer of the case at the federal agency’s zonal office in Ranchi.

Putin evokes World War II triumph to urge victory in Ukraine

Mr. Putin directly addressed soldiers fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine which Russia has pledged to “liberate” from Kyiv.

Climate disasters drive Bangladesh children from classrooms to work

As more extreme weather drives worsening flooding, erosion and storms in low-lying Bangladesh, thousands of families are moving to the slums of Dhaka.

Markets continue to slump amid weak global trends; Sensex tanks 365 points

Unabated foreign fund outflows and rupee hitting an all-time low also weighed on sentiment.

Domestic air passenger traffic logs estimated 83% growth in April: ICRA

ICRA also said that rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices due to ongoing geo-political issues linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to evolve as a major threat to the recovery process.

Rupee plummets 60 paise to close at all-time low of $77.50

Forex traders said risk appetite has weakened amid mounting concerns about inflation that may trigger more aggressive rate hikes by global central banks.

Singapore to ban ‘The Kashmir Files’, says it’s beyond country’s film classification guidelines

Under the film classification guidelines, “any material that is denigrating to racial or religious communities in Singapore” will be refused classification, authorities said.

IPL 2022 | I fully back every decision Pant takes on field: Ponting

Pant’s bowling changes and selection of bowlers to bowl at crucial periods of matches have been criticised by former players like Virender Sehwag.

Alcaraz graduates from up-and-comer to French Open threat

On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz signalled the wait may finally be over as he captured his fourth ATP title of the season at the Madrid Open and affirmed himself as a genuine threat for the French Open title.