Congress stopped its criticism of Ambani and Adani ever since LS poll notification was announced: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 8 criticised the Congress, saying the party stopped its bitter criticism of Ambani and Adani ever since the Lok Sabha election notification was announced. Congress leaders resorted to non-stop rhetoric against the BJP citing the names of “five industrialists” spreading false narratives in the last five years, he charged. “Why did they stop criticising these big industrialists all of a sudden? What transpired behind the abrupt halt to the rhetoric? Is it because of black money transactions or any secret deal to fund the Congress party?” Mr. Modi asked. Meanwhile, the Congress hit back claiming that the tide of the election had turned and that had forced the Prime Minister to target his “friends”. Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh, in a post on social media platform X, said that after the elections had begun, Mr. Gandhi had mentioned “Adani 103 times and Ambani more than 30 times in his speeches”.

Congress seeks dismissal of BJP government, fresh polls in Haryana; JJP’s Dushyant Chautala says will extend support

The Congress on May 8 sought the imposition of President’s Rule followed by fresh polls in Haryana after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP dispensation, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the State Assembly. The party said it would write to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to demand that the BJP government be dismissed. It also asked the JJP, the INLD and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu to write similar letters to the Governor to give credence to their claim of opposing the BJP.

Sam Pitroda resigns as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Congress leader Sam Pitroda resigned as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress on May 8 after his controversial remarks spurred the BJP to label the party “racist”. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge accepted Mr. Pitroda’s decision. “Mr Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision,” Mr. Ramesh said in his post.

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna remanded in judicial custody for 7 days

Former minister H. D. Revanna, who was arrested for allegedly abducting a sex abuse victim of his son Prajwal Revanna, was remanded to a seven-day judicial custody on May 8. His three-day police dustody ended on May 8. He was produced in the XVII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Judge Ravindrakumar B. Kattimani remanded him to seven days’ judicial custody.

Bengaluru Police issue notice to J.P. Nadda, Amit Malviya and B.Y. Vijayendra on controversial social media post against reservation

The High Grounds police issued notices to BJP chief J.P. Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra to appear before the investigating officer within seven days for questioning over a controversial post on X put by the party’s state unit.

India to convey its plans to build a new research station in Antarctica at Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting

India will formally convey its plan to develop a new research station in Antarctica to the governing authority of the icy continent when the body meets for its annual meeting in Kochi later this month. The 46th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting and the 26th Meeting of the Committee for Environment Protection will be held in Kochi from May 20-30 where countries engaged in research in the southern polar region will share the outcome of their scientific pursuits and also their future plans.

99.69% pass Kerala SSLC examinations, 71,831 secure A+ in all subjects

The pass percentage in the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this year is 99.69%, 0.01 percentage points lower than the record of 99.7% last year. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty announced the results at a press conference on May 8. The number of students who secured A+ in all subjects was 71,831. This was 3,227 more than the 68,604 last year. Of the 4,27,153 candidates who appeared for the SSLC examinations this year, 4,25,565 became eligible for higher studies. The number of candidates who took the examinations in the private category was 94 in the new scheme and 24 in the old scheme. Of these, 66 and 14, respectively, became eligible for higher studies.

Indian envoy in Canada warns of ‘big red line’ on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

Amidst the diplomatic strain in India-Canada relations, India’s envoy in Ottawa has warned that the Sikh separatist groups in Canada were crossing “a big red line” that New Delhi sees as a matter of national security and of the country’s territorial integrity. Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma said this on May 7 in his first public remarks since three Indian nationals accused of killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year were arrested and produced before a court by Canadian police.

India contributes $5,00,000 to U.N. Counter-Terrorism Trust Fund

India has contributed $500,000 to the U.N. Counter-Terrorism Trust Fund, underscoring its unwavering commitment to support multilateral efforts in the global fight against the scourge of terrorism. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on May 7 handed over to Under Secretary General, United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) Vladimir Voronkov the country’s voluntary financial contribution of half a million dollars towards the U.N. Counter-Terrorism Trust Fund (CTTF).

World’s record-breaking temperature streak extends through April

The world just experienced its hottest April on record, extending an 11-month streak in which every month set a temperature record, the European Union’s climate change monitoring service said on May 8. Each month since June 2023 has ranked as the planet’s hottest on record, compared with the corresponding month in previous years, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said in a monthly bulletin.

China’s Xi Jinping meets Serbian President Vucic; hails ‘ironclad’ friendship

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and other top officials welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at the airport on May 7 after his plane was escorted by military jets. Mt. Vucic said Mr. Xi’s visit was a “great honour” and China is an “inspiration” for Serbia. Serbia, a landlocked nation in the heart of the Balkans, has been a key country in China’s Belt and Road initiative designed to increase Beijing’s influence in Europe through economic investment. Critics say it could serve as a Chinese Trojan horse and gateway to Europe.

Air India Express cancels 86 flights; government asks airline to resolve issues with staff ‘promptly’

After a large number of flight cancellations at Air India Express has cancelled since May 7, as a section of its cabin crew went on a mass sick leave, the government has stepped in and asked the airline to resolve issues with its employees “promptly”. As many as 86 flights were cancelled at Air India Express on Wednesday, and the airline has also asked its passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The airline operates nearly 360 flights daily.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has got very good chance of breaking my records: Brian Lara

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Test career is just nine games old but the great Brian Lara feels if there is anyone who can get close to his lofty feats, including the record 400 not out, it is the 22-year-old southpaw from India. Lara’s high praise for Jaiswal doesn’t come out of the blue. The left two-handers share a special bond, having spent a lot of time over the past year following their “4 am conversation” during the IPL when the West Indian was coaching Sunrisers Hyderabad and the young opener was in the Rajasthan Royals’ camp.

