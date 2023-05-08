May 08, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

SC calls Manipur crisis ‘humanitarian problem’, emphasises need to care for displaced persons

The Supreme Court on May 8 called the Manipur crisis a “humanitarian problem” while noting that it is the President, and not the High Court, who has the power to designate a community as Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe. “We have made our concern explicit about the need for protection of people and property and the need for restitution and stabilisation. This is a humanitarian problem. We are concerned deeply about the loss of life and property,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud addressed the Centre and the Manipur government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

The DGCA on May 8 ordered the crisis-hit airline Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect until further instructions. Besides, the watchdog has issued a show cause notice to the budget carrier under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner, PTI reported quoting a source.

Air India urination case | SC issues notices to Centre, DGCA on plea of woman for framing SOP

The Supreme Court on May 8 agreed to examine the plea of a 72-year-old woman, on whom a male co-passenger urinated on board an Air India flight in November last year, seeking a direction to the Centre, aviation regulator DGCA and airlines to frame an SOP to deal with such incidents. A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala took note of the plea of the woman and issued notices to the Centre, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and all airlines, including Air India.

BJP moves EC, seeks derecognition of Congress over Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark

The BJP on May 8 moved the Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of her party for her use of the term “sovereignty” for Karnataka during the State poll campaign. A BJP delegation headed by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the poll watchdog over the issue. “Karnataka is a very important member State in the Union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member State of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous and pernicious consequences,” the party said.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra will not continue as ED Director beyond November 2023: Centre informs Supreme Court

The Centre on May 8 informed the Supreme Court that ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure will not continue in office beyond November 2023. Appearing before a three-judge Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Mr. Mishra was given his third extension keeping in view the ongoing evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force. In the last hearing, the court had asked whether Mr. Mishra was so “indispensable” to the ED and whether the government could find no other officer to replace him.

Indian Air Force MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; three civilians killed, pilot safe

Three civilians on the ground were killed after the wreckage of an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter jet, which crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan at about 09:45 hours, fell on a house on May 8. The pilot has ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. “The aircraft had got airborne for a routine operational training sortie from the Air Force Station at Suratgarh. Soon thereafter, the pilot experienced an onboard emergency, following which he attempted to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures. Having failed to do so, he initiated an ejection, sustaining minor injuries in the process,” the IAF said in a statement.

Second low-intensity blast near Golden Temple in 30 hours, one injured

A low-intensity explosion occurred on Monday on a heritage street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the second in the area in less than 30 hours, prompting authorities to further step up security. One person was injured in the blast that took place at 6.15 a.m. on the road that is dotted with shops and food joints and witnesses heavy footfall every day. Forensic teams reached the spot soon after the explosion and police held a flag march as additional security personnel were deployed in the area.

Migrant workers row | Supreme Court dismisses plea for relief by YouTuber accused of spreading fake news

The Supreme Court on May 8 declined to intervene in a plea filed by YouTuber Manish Kashyap to club and transfer to Patna the FIRs accusing him of spreading ‘fake’ videos about Bihar migrants being under attack in Tamil Nadu. “We have serious reservations here. These are stable States… a State like Tamil Nadu. You just create anything and cause disquiet in that State. We cannot lend our offices to such things,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud firmly told Kashyap’s lawyer, senior advocate Maninder Singh.

West Bengal govt. bans ‘The Kerala Story’ movie

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 8 ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence”, a senior official said here. Action will be taken against any theatre found showing the film, the official said. Earlier in the day, Ms. Banerjee described ‘The Kerala Story’ as a distorted movie, aimed at defaming the southern State.

China tells US to ‘reflect deeply’ over downturn in ties

China’s Foreign Minister told the U.S. Ambassador on May 8 that Washington is responsible for the downturn in relations between the two countries and must “reflect deeply” before ties can return to a healthy track, an official said. Qin Gang’s comments follow a suspension of serious dialogue on a range of issues between the world’s largest economies, increasingly at odds over tariffs, attempts by Washington to deprive China of cutting-edge technology, and China’s claims to self-governing Taiwan and large parts of the South and East China Seas.

Airstrikes rock Sudan as truce talks yield no breakthrough

Air strikes again shook Sudan’s capital on May 8 while the latest truce talks in Jeddah have yielded no progress, with a Saudi diplomat saying both sides consider themselves “capable of winning the battle”. The feuding generals have sent representatives to Saudi Arabia for talks on establishing a humanitarian truce in an effort also backed by the United States, but to no avail so far. By Monday, the talks had yielded “no major progress”, a Saudi diplomat told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. “A permanent ceasefire isn’t on the table... Every side believes it is capable of winning the battle,” the diplomat added.

Iran hangs 2 people in rare blasphemy case as executions surge

Iran hanged two men on May 8 convicted of blasphemy, authorities said, carrying out rare death sentences for the crime as executions surge across the Islamic Republic following months of unrest. The two men executed, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare, died at Arak Prison in central Iran. They had been arrested in May 2020, accused of being involved in a channel on the Telegram message app called “Critique of Superstition and Religion”, according to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. Both men faced months of solitary confinement and could not contact their families, the commission said.

Mystery Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days

An experimental Chinese spacecraft returned to Earth on May 8 after staying in orbit for 276 days, China’s state media reported, completing a landmark mission to test the country’s reusable space technologies. The uncrewed spacecraft returned to the Jiuquan launch centre in northwest China on Monday as scheduled, according to state media. No details were given on what the spacecraft was, what technologies were tested, how high it flew, and where its orbits had taken it since its launch in early August 2022. Images of the craft have also yet to be released to the public.

World Test Championship | Ishan Kishan named as KL Rahul’s replacement for India’s final against Australia

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been named as KL Rahul’s replacement for India’s ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, which will be played from June 7 onwards at The Oval, London. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as stand-by players for the high-stakes match, as per a press release from the BCCI. KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1.