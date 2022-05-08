The major news headlines of the day and more.

Interest rate hike wasn’t surprising, timing was: Finance Minister Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the rising cost of funds will not impact the government’s planned infrastructure investments.

‘Khalistan’ flags found at Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate in Dharamshala

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the incident would be probed quickly and strict action would be taken against those who were involved.

Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit, northeast organisations warn of anti-CAA stir

The warning has been sounded ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day tour of Assam from May 9 for a slew of events coinciding with the completion of one year of the BJP-led coalition government.

Navneet Rana dares Maharashtra CM Thackeray to contest election against her

Navneet Rana also claimed that people of Mumbai and Lord Ram will teach the Shiv Sena a lesson in civic polls.

Value of vote of MPs likely to go down to 700 from 708 in July presidential elections

The value of the vote of an MP in a presidential election is based on the number of elected members in legislative assemblies of states and union territories.

Cyclone Asani in Bay of Bengal to intensify into severe storm in next 24 hours

The severe cyclonic storm is expected to start weakening gradually from Tuesday as it moves towards the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Man arrested in connection with Indore building fire

The accused was nabbed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 436 (mischief by fire intending to cause destruction of any building), the police said.

Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school

The governor of Luhansk province, one of two areas that make up the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas, said the school in the village of Bilohorivka caught fire after Saturday’s bombing.

Ukraine says all civilians, including women and children, evacuated from Mariupol steel mill

Moscow was aiming to complete its conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong’s next leader

Mr. Lee received 1,416 votes in the chief executive election, far exceeding the 751 votes needed to win.

Adar Poonawalla woos Musk to invest in making Tesla cars in India

Mr. Musk, who has made a successful $44 billion acquisition bid for Twitter, had in the past asked India to reduce import duties to sell Tesla electric cars but the government has insisted on local manufacturing.

Pujara scores fourth successive ton in county cricket for Sussex

Pujara, who has already scored two double-hundreds and a hundred, batted with an attacking intent, completing his three-figure mark in 133 balls with 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Miami Grand Prix | Leclerc seizes pole position in Ferrari front row sweep

The pole was the Monegasque’s third in five races this season, and 12th of his career as well as the first time Ferrari had secured the top two grid positions since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix.