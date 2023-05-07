May 07, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Supreme Court to hear plea for SIT into Manipur clashes on May 8

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled on May 8 to hear a petition filed by a Delhi-based body for Manipur tribal communities seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to investigate the attacks and violence which has gripped the northeastern State. The petition, filed on May 6 was urgently listed for hearing, on May 8 before a three-judge Bench headed by the Chief Justice and accompanied by Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala.

Manipur violence: Centre ready for discussions, says Minister for Northeast region

Requesting the warring groups in Manipur to maintain peace, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on May 7 said the Central government was ready for talks and settle the issue. Stating that the Centre was not adamant when it came to people’s welfare, Mr. Reddy said that it even withdrew three Farm Laws when agriculturists demanded the repeal of the controversial regulations.

Republic Day 2024 to see all-woman contingents on Kartavya Path

Next year’s Republic Day Parade here could see all-woman marching and band contingents with authorities working on such a proposal for the ceremonial event to be held at Kartavya Path, defence sources said. The Defence Ministry, in March, had circulated an office memorandum to the three services and various ministries and departments on the planning for the 2024 parade, they said. The memorandum mentioned such a proposal being considered and added that a “de-briefing meeting” was held under the chairmanship of the Defence Secretary in early February, the sources said. After deliberations, it has been decided that the Republic Day Parade 2024 will have only women participants in the contingents (marching and band), tableaux and other performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path, says the memorandum.

PM Modi signs off campaigning in Bengaluru with roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed off his high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in the State in Bengaluru with a roadshow covering central and eastern parts of the city on March 7 morning. Despite early morning rains, thousands of people gathered on either side of the streets, some of them armed with umbrellas, keen not to miss the chance to catch a glimpse of the prime minister and greeted him. The roadshow was delayed by nearly an hour, as the prime minister couldn’t fly to HAL Airport from Mekhri Circle as planned due to rains and he came by road. The roadshow began in New Thippasandra, traversed through JB Nagar, Indiranagar, Ulsoor and reached Trinity Circle. Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan accompanied the prime minister on the open jeep.

Excise policy case | Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

The AAP on May 7 demanded that the BJP tender an apology to it for levelling “false” allegations against the party in connection with the excise policy case following a court granting bail to two accused in the matter. AAP senior leader Atishi said the ED has levelled two allegations that ₹100 crore kickbacks were received from liquor businessmen and the money was used in Goa elections. “Yesterday, the Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra. The court order said no evidence had been kept forth by the ED showing any cash payment for bribe or kickbacks. The order said the ED attached some vague statements by witnesses,” she added.

Why elections being delayed in Jammu and Kashmir, asks Farooq Abdullah

Veteran politician and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on March 7 wondered why there was a delay in holding Assembly elections in the Union Territory and said it was time to have an elected government. In an interview to PTI, Mr. Abdullah, the 85-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said that when BJP leaders announce publicly that they will win 50 seats in elections, what prevents them from holding the democratic exercise. Mr. Abdullah, who talked about a range of issues, again advocated for early resumption of dialogue with Pakistan for ensuring lasting peace in the subcontinent.

Response to COVID-19 helped India discover its capabilities, earn global goodwill: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in Mysuru on March 7 that the country’s response to COVID-19 was a demonstration of how the country could respond appropriately under stressful situations and its outreach helped earn global goodwill. Mr. Jaishankar said the pandemic tested the country’s abilities and the response proved that the country had the potential to not only look after its citizens both in India and abroad but stand up for the rest of the world and was a pointer to a civilisation state rising and reclaiming its place.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on May 8

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review the state of the economy amid global and domestic challenges at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on May 8. The 27th meeting of the high-level panel to be held here will be attended by all financial sector regulators, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, sources said. This would be the first meeting of the FSDC after the passage of `45 lakh crore Budget for 2023-24 with greater emphasis on capital expenditure with an outlay of `10,00,961 crore.

Russia says it thwarted drone attack in Crimea

Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea said they repelled a Ukrainian drone attack in the city of Sevastopol overnight. It marks the latest in a wave of alleged Ukrainian drone strikes and sabotage attempts ahead of May 9 celebrations of the Soviet victory over the Nazis, and amid an expected offensive by Kyiv. In Sevastopol, a port home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet, governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said several drones had attacked during the night.

Texas mall shooting | 9 people, including gunman, killed

A gunman opened fire at a crowded mall in the U.S. state of Texas, killing at least eight people before being shot dead by a police officer, officials have said, in the latest in a relentless series of gun violence across the country. The gunfire erupted around 3:30 pm on May 6 at the Allen Premium Outlets as throngs of shoppers filled the outdoor mall, which is about 25 miles north of Dallas and has more than 120 stores. Police said they shot the gunman dead and believe he acted alone.

Arab governments vote for Syria’s return to the Arab League after 12-year absence

Arab government representatives in Cairo voted on May 7 to return Syria to the Arab League after a 12-year suspension, according to the organisation. The vote in the Egyptian capital came days after regional top diplomats met in Jordan to discuss a roadmap to return Syria to the Arab fold as the conflict continues to de-escalate, and soon before Saudi Arabia hosts the upcoming Arab League Summit on May 19.

4 national women’s associations give call for nationwide protests in support of wrestlers

Four national women’s organisations have given a joint call to hold nationwide protests for the immediate arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Haryana minister Sandeep Singh over allegations of sexual harassment made by wrestlers. In a statement, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), Coordination POW-PMS-IJM All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS) and the All India Agragami Mahila Sanghatan (AIAMS), expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS | Focus on Narine’s place in eleven as KKR face-off Punjab Kings at home

A ‘Go To’ man in Kolkata Knight Riders for more than a decade, Sunil Narine will have to play out of his skin to justify his place in the playing eleven when his team face Punjab Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League game, in Kolkata on May 8. The Trinidad man, who has played 158 games spread across 12 seasons, including the current one, has 159 wickets along with 1,039 runs with four half-centuries after he worked on his batting once his action was deemed suspect and he lost fizz of the pitch.