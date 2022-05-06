The major news headlines of the day and more.

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Centre-Delhi govt tussle: Supreme Court refers issue to Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court on Friday referred to a Constitution Bench the battle between the Centre and Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for control over bureaucrats in the Capital.

Use of loudspeaker from mosque not fundamental right, says Allahabad High Court

The court passed the observation while dismissing a petition filed by a Budaun man who wanted permission to play a loudspeaker from a mosque during azan, the Islamic call for prayer, at a village in the district.

Punjab Police arrest BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Delhi

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

Court says Ranas crossed line of freedom of speech but it may not be sufficient ground for sedition

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 for declaring that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.

More hotline communication at ground level on LAC, no pushing or physical contact: Lt. Gen. Dwivedi

Stating that the situation on the LAC was in a state of heightened alert as ‘‘we don’t want a repeat of the situation of April 2020”, the Army Commander remarked.

BJP cadre go on protest after party worker found dead in Kolkata

The BJP supporters got into a scuffle with the police and it took several hours for the police to retrieve the body and send it for post-mortem.

T.N. custodial death | CB-CID directed to frame murder charges against police personnel

Vignesh and Suresh from Pattinapakkam were proceeding in an autorickshaw when they were searched by the police on April 18. They were taken by the police on alleged charges of possession of ganja and liquor bottles.

Sameer Wankhede moves High Court against show-cause notice over caste certificate

The Mumbai District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee had issued the notice to Mr. Wankhede on April 29 noting that complaints and documents against him prove that he is a Muslim.

New operation to evacuate Mariupol civilians has begun, says Ukraine

U.N.-brokered evacuations of some of the hundreds of civilians who had taken shelter in the plant’s network of tunnels and bunkers began at the weekend, but were halted in recent days by renewed fighting.

Israel searches for attackers who killed three in mass stabbing

The stabbing on May 5, Israel’s Independence Day, was the latest in a series of deadly assaults deep inside the country in recent weeks.

Midnight protests rock Sri Lanka’s Parliament

Several hundred people gathered outside Sri Lanka’s Parliament late on Thursday night, hours after police tear-gased students who marched to the spot as part of the ongoing citizens’ protests against the ruling Rajapaksas.

China installing former security chief as Hong Kong leader

John Lee, formerly the city’s No. 2 official, is the only candidate Sunday in what is an election in name only.

Asian Games 2022 in China postponed amid COVID resurgence

The new dates for the Games would be announced “in the near future”.

Asian Games postponement: Indian hockey players disappointed but count on positives

Reacting to the development, veteran Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said they were not taken aback by the announcement.

K.L. Rahul is the man to watch out for as KKR come up against LSG

LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.