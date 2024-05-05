May 05, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court, accuses Kerala of obstructing work on Mullaperiyar dam while ‘crying foul’ about its safety

Tamil Nadu has accused Kerala in the Supreme Court of “crying foul” about the safety of the over 125-year-old Mullaperiyar dam while at the same time “wilfully obstructing” work essential to maintain the structure. “The State of Kerala on one hand raises the issue of comprehensive dam safety review, but on the other hand is obstructing in granting permissions and approvals for conveying materials and machinery to enable Tamil Nadu from completing the remaining strengthening works,” Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department said in an application.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet votes to permanently close Al Jazeera offices in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 5 that his government has voted unanimously to shut down the local offices of Qatar-owned broadcaster Al Jazeera. Mr. Netanyahu announced the decision on X, formerly Twitter, but details on the implications of the step on the channel, when it would go into effect or whether it was permanent or temporary shuttered were not immediately clear.

Samajwadi Party, Congress work only to benefit their families, vote banks: PM Modi in U.P.’s Etawah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5 attacked the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying they are contesting elections to benefit their families and their vote banks. Addressing a Lok Sabha poll rally in Etawah in Samajwadi Party (SP) founder the late Mulayam Singh Yadav’s home turf, Mr. Modi also recalled Yadav’s 2019 speech in Parliament, where he had said that Modi was going to become the Prime Minister again.

Poonch IAF convoy attack | Several people detained for questioning, search on for terrorists in J&K

Several people were detained for questioning on Sunday as a massive search operation for terrorists behind the Indian Air Force convoy attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district entered the second day, officials said. Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain and senior officers of the Army and intelligence agencies visited the ambush spot in the Surankote area. The Army also conducted aerial surveillance using a helicopter, they said.

India adopts stringent norms for maximum pesticide residues limit in food items: Government

The government on May 5 asserted that India has one of the most stringent norms for pesticides residues in food items and rejected reports suggesting that food regulator FSSAI allows high level of residues in spices and herbs. The clarification comes amid a ban imposed by the Hong Kong food regulator on certain spice mix of two leading Indian brands MDH and Everest on alleged presence of pesticide Ethylene Oxide in their samples. The Singapore food regulator too ordered a recall of one spice product of the Everest brand.

CISCE Class 10, 12 results on May 6; board to discontinue compartment exams

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will announce Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 6, officials said. “The ICSE (Class 10) and ICS (Class 12) will be announced on May 6 at 11 am,” board’s Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said on May 5. The results will be available on the board’s website, the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker.

Parents should bear cost of air conditioning facility in school: Delhi High Court

The cost of air conditioning in school has to be borne by the parents as it is a facility being provided to the students, which is no different from the other charges such as laboratory fee, the Delhi High Court has said. A Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan dismissed a public interest litigation against a private school charging ₹2,000 per month for the air conditioning in classes and stated that such financial burden cannot be fastened on the school management alone and parents should be mindful of the facilities and their cost while selecting a school.

Congress replaces candidates in five Odisha Assembly constituencies

The Congress on May 5 changed its candidates in five assembly constituencies in Odisha while naming Akshaya Acharya from the Nilgiri Assembly seat. The party has nominated former Minister and four-time MLA Debashish Nayak for the Bari Assembly constituency replacing Arati Deo. Mr. Nayak had joined the Congress on May 4 after BJP denied him a ticket. Mr. Nayak had joined the BJP in February from the BJD. Mr. Nayak was elected to the State Assembly from the Bari Assembly seat in 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014 on the BJD ticket.

Netanyahu says ending Gaza war now would keep Hamas in power

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hardened his rejection of Hamas demands for an end to the Gaza war in exchange for the freeing of hostages, saying on May 5 that would keep the Palestinian Islamist group in power and pose a threat to Israel. Mr. Netanyahu said Israel was willing to pause fighting in Gaza in order to secure the release of hostages still being held by Hamas, believed to number more than 130.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder | ‘This is important because Canada is a rule-of-law country’: Canada PM Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indian men in Nijjar case

Canada is a “rule-of-law country” with a strong and independent justice system and a fundamental commitment to protect its citizens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, a day after three Indian nationals were charged with the murder of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, all Indian nationals residing in Edmonton, were charged on May 3 with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

IPL-17: PBKS vs CSK | Chennai Super Kings bowlers squeeze Punjab Kings; win by 28 runs

After being restricted to 167, Chennai Super Kings led by Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Tushar Deshpande took their team to a magnificent victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Dharamsala on May 5. Punjab Kings were restricted to 139 for 9. Chennai Super Kings won the match by 28 runs and with this win they broke the series of losses to Punjab Kings. CSK had lost 5 consecutive matches to PBKS in the last three years including their home match loss of this IPL. CSK moves to third spot with this win and also keep their hopes of entering playoffs alive.

‘Never refused to give my sample’: Bajrang Punia responds after NADA suspends him

World and Olympic medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia and officials of the Wrestling Federation of India have raised questions after the news of Bajrang‘s provisional suspension came to light. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) handed Bajrang for refusing to give his urine sample NADA officials. The officials of anti-doping body had approached several wrestlers, including Bajrang, for collecting their samples during the selection trials for Olympic qualifiers that were conducted in Sonipat on March 10 by the Indian Olympic Association-appointed ad-hoc committee. However, they could not get Bajrang’s sample.

