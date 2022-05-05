The major news headlines of the day and more.

Delimitation Commission for Jammu & Kashmir, headed by Chairperson Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai (centre), ex-officio members CEC Sushil Chandra (left) and State Election Commissioner, J&K, K K Sharma (right), finalise the Delimitation order. | Photo Credit: PTI

J&K delimitation panel makes final report public, reserves two seats for Pandits

The Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission made public on Thursday its final draft on redrawn constituencies, seven additional segments, and the names of constituencies.

Supreme Court to examine whether Constitution Bench should hear sedition challenge

A judicial law laid down by the Supreme Court cannot be countered by a numerically inferior Bench.

ST Commission to set up panel to study plight of tribals sentenced to death, life term

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has decided to form a working group to study the plight of tribal inmates on death row and life convicts, who are languishing in jails after 14 years of incarceration.

No saffronisation of education, asserts Pradhan; says all Indian languages equally important

Mr. Pradhan insisted the government considers all Indian languages, including Hindi, as “National Languages” and gives them equal importance.

Prashant Kishor to begin 3,000-km padayatra from West Champaran

Mr. Kishor said that before chalking out his future political plan, he would reach out to people of Bihar and also begin a 3,000 km padayatra from West Champaran from October 2.

‘Honour killing’ in Telangana: Man killed by wife’s family

According to police, the offence took place when the couple were travelling on a scooter and the woman’s family followed them and obstructed them.

Ukraine war hits German industrial orders in March

Incoming orders were down 4.7% on the previous month in March, according to the federal statistics agency Destatis.

Israel tightens grip on West Bank with planned restrictions

The wide-ranging policy imposes new restrictions on foreigners who marry Palestinians or who come to the West Bank to work, volunteer, study or teach.

New clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound

The police said they had repelled “dozens of rioters” who had been “throwing stones and other objects” at the security forces.

LIC public offer to remain open for subscription on Saturday and Sunday

To facilitate this, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed all ASBA-designated bank branches to remain open for public on Sunday to facilitate processing of applications for LIC’s initial public offering.

Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp

Amber Heard took the stand for the first time Wednesday afternoon in the now four-week trial.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Three million ticket requests for final; 1.4m for England-U.S. match

Data from FIFA shows there have been 2.5 million ticket requests to see Argentina play Mexico on Nov. 26 and 1.4 million fans hope to see England face the United States the previous day.