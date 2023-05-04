May 04, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Manipur violence | Government issues shoot at sight orders in ‘extreme cases’

Manipur government on May 4 issued shoot at sight order in “extreme cases” to contain spiralling violence in the State between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages. The order issued on behalf of the Governor said ‘shoot at sight’ could be resorted to when persuasion, warning and reasonable force “have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled”. The notification signed by the Commissioner (Home) of the State government was issued under provisions of the criminal procedure code 1973.

U.P. gangster Anil Dujana killed in police encounter in Meerut

Gangster Anil Dujana was gunned down by a team of Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter in Meerut on May 4, police officials said. Additional Director General of U.P. STF Amitabh Yash said, “Anil Dujana, a wanted criminal, was surrounded by our team in a village in Meerut on Thursday afternoon. Dujana fired at our team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing.”

Farmers, students reach Jantar Mantar after appeal for support by wrestlers

A large number of people from different walks of life, including farmers from neighbouring states of Delhi and DU students, reached Jantar Mantar on May 4 and expressed solidarity with the wrestlers protesting there demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Many of them raised slogans in support of the wrestlers, a day after a scuffle broke out between the grapplers and Delhi Police personnel. A couple of wrestlers were injured in the ruckus late Wednesday night that started allegedly over putting wooden beds at the protest site. The wrestlers also accused a policeman of manhandling them in a drunken state, but the Delhi Police denied they used force on the protesters.

No force used against protesting wrestlers; 5 police personnel injured, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police on May 4 denied allegations that its personnel were drunk or used force against protesting wrestlers during a late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar between police and some grapplers. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, said five police personnel were injured in the May 3 night ruckus. The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged that they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured in the head.

Patna High Court stays Bihar’s caste-based survey

The Patna High Court on May 4 stayed the caste-based census in its interim order while hearing a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the caste survey in Bihar. The next hearing is scheduled on July 3. On May 3, the Patna HC completed the hearing and reserved its judgement on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar. During the hearing, a division bench of Chief Justice K.V. Chandran heard the petitions filed by Akhilesh Kumar and others.

Three, including two pilots, injured in helicopter crash in J&K’s Kishtwar

Two Army Aviation pilots and a technician were injured after an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on an operational mission made a precautionary hard landing on May 4 morning on the banks of Marua river in Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital in Udhampur, the Army said. This is the latest in a series of incidents with the indigenous ALH and the entire fleet was grounded for checks, with only a few batches cleared recently for flying. Senior Defence officials said the recent inquiry has pointed to a critical design issue with a control rod which has been the reason for several incidents.

Operation Kaveri | India completes risky evacuation of most of the Hakki Pikki tribe members from Sudan

Completing a particularly high risk part of the ongoing Operation Kaveri, India has evacuated dozens of members of the Hakki Pikki tribe of Karnataka from war torn Sudan. Elaborating on the journey from western region of Darfur to Saudi port of Jeddah via Port Sudan a member of the community expressed gratitude to the Government of India and said they spent four days and three nights in buses that were provided to them by the Indian Embassy in Khartoum.

SC refuses to interfere with HC order staying trial court proceedings against DCW chief Maliwal in corruption case

The Supreme Court on May 4 refused to interfere with a Delhi High Court order which stayed trial court proceedings against DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal in a criminal case of allegedly abusing her official position to appoint people associated with the AAP to different posts in the women’s rights body. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J.K. Maheshwari asked the high court to decide the case expeditiously. The High Court on March 10 had stayed the trial court proceedings against Ms. Maliwal and sought a status report from the Anti-Corruption Bureau on her petition challenging the trial court order framing charges under the anti-corruption law.

BJP’s politics of hate has created fissures in Manipur, alleges Congress

The BJP’s politics of hate has created fissures among different communities in Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on May 3 as he appealed to the people of the State for restraint. “Manipur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state. BJP’s politics of hate, division and its greed for power is responsible for this mess. We appeal to people from all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance,” Mr. Kharge tweeted. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on restoring peace and normalcy in the State. In a tweet, he said he was deeply concerned about Manipur’s rapidly deteriorating law and order situation.

NCP panel to elect Sharad Pawar’s successor to meet on May 5

Stating that Sharad Pawar remained firm on his decision to step down as national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the party’s Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil said that the speculation that Mr. Pawar had taken this sudden decision because a section of NCP leaders were about to join the ruling BJP was “meaningless.” Mr. Patil further said there was no reason for Mr. Pawar’s decision to impact the future of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition or affect relationships between the three allies: the NCP, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.

Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for India to attend SCO meeting in Goa

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for India on May 4 to attend a key multilateral meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) scheduled to take place in Goa on May 4 and 5, according to a media report. Mr. Bhutto Zardari, who would be the first Foreign Minister to visit India since 2011, is leading the Pakistan delegation to the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO. The Foreign Office has said that the invitation to the Pakistan Foreign Minister was extended by India’s Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, as the current chair of the SCO.

Ukraine’s Zelensky convinced Putin will face court justice

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 4 he was convinced that Russian President Putin would face an international war crimes court when Ukraine wins the war that has been raging for over a year. In a speech titled “No Peace without Justice for Ukraine” given in The Hague, the city that hosts the International Criminal Court, Mr. Zelensky said that Mr. Putin “deserves to be sentenced for these criminal actions right here in the capital of the international law.”

Israeli military kills 3 wanted Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli troops killed three Palestinians wanted in connection with a deadly attack against Israelis, the Israeli military said on May 4, the latest bloodshed in a relentless wave of violence. The military said the men were behind an attack last month on a car near a Jewish West Bank settlement that killed a British-Israeli mother and two of her daughters. The military said it entered the heart of the flashpoint city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank early on May 4, and in a fierce gunbattle killed three suspects, two of whom it alleged were militants affiliated with Hamas. It identified the men as Hassan Katnani, Moaz Masri and Ibrahim Hura.

NCLT reserves order on Go First’s plea for insolvency resolution proceedings

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 4 reserved its order on crisis-hit airline Go First’s plea seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. A two-member bench headed by President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar concluded the day-long hearing during which the Wadia group-controlled airline sought initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings and an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.