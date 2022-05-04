The major news headlines of the day and more.

RBI increases policy rates in sudden move; repo rate is higher by 40 basis points, cash reserve ratio up by 50 bps

Despite the rate increase, the RBI would maintain its ‘accommodative’ stance, even as the fundamentals of the Indian economy remained strong, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points

Home-, auto- and other loan EMIs are likely to increase after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked its key interest rate by 40 bps in a surprise move on May 4 in an effort to tame inflation.

Sensex plummets 1,300 pts as RBI wrongfoots markets; investors lose ₹6.27 lakh crore

Equities went into a tailspin on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank surprised the market with a mid-cycle rate hike in a bid to tame soaring inflation.

BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years in Wriddhiman Saha case

Boria Majumdar won’t be given media accreditation for two years as part of the sanctions ratified by the BCCI Apex Council.

Perarivalan’s mercy plea: SC disagrees with Centre’s suggestion that court should wait for President to decide

The Bench said the pertinent question was whether the Governor had, in the first place, the authority to refer the mercy plea to the President.

Governor has forwarded NEET exemption Bill to Union Home Ministry, Stalin tells TN Assembly

Terming the development as ‘historic’, Mr. Stalin called upon all parties in the Assembly to come together and take all efforts to ensure that the President gives his assent to the Bill.

BJP to hold high-level meet in Jaipur in May for poll planning

The BJP’s decision to hold the meeting in Congress-ruled Rajasthan is politically significant as the party has been seeking to corner the State government over a host of issues.

Congress lawyers protest P. Chidambaram’s appearance in case filed by party’s Bengal unit

The lawyers claimed that it was not appropriate for Mr. Chidambaram to represent Keventer when West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury is fighting the case challenging the TMC government’s sale of shares of Metro Dairy to the company.

Data | Despite development, social norms stop women from entering the labour force in South Asia

Female labour force participation (FLFP) rate in South Asia is well below all other world regions, apart from West Asia and North Africa.

Bombay HC rejects default bail of eight Bhima Koregaon accused

The Bench noted that there was no case made out for review as there were no factual errors in the bail order.

PM Modi, Finnish premier Marin discuss ways to further cement bilateral ties

Mr. Modi met Ms. Marin on the sidelines of the second India-Nordic Summit in the Danish capital.

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

The Russian military said Wednesday it used sea- and air-launched precision guided missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine.

European Union to ‘significantly increase’ Moldova military aid

European Council President Charles Michel said the EU will up support in the “field of logistics, of cyber defence” and will seek to provide “more military-building capacities” to Moldova.

North Korea fires ballistic missile in latest show of force

Pyongyang has conducted 14 weapons tests since January, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full-range for the first time since 2017.

Govt’s wheat purchases set to halve; no plans to curb exports: Food secretary

New export markets such as Egypt, Turkey and some European Union countries are opening for Indian wheat.

All you need to know about CSK’s new pace sensation Mukesh Choudhary

From being a Sunrisers Hyderabad net bowler to emerging as the key pacer for Chennai Super Kings, Mukesh Choudhary has had a fairytale ride over the last few months.